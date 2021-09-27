Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Caley Thistle fan view: Michael Gardyne’s experience could be vital in the months ahead

By David Sutherland
September 27, 2021, 11:45 am
Former Ross County player Michael Gardyne has impressed since joining Caley Thistle.
There was an extremely odd moment for Caley Thistle fans on Saturday afternoon.

It was a moment of great joy that sealed another three points for the league leaders.

For years, Michael Gardyne, the poster boy in Dingwall, had hardly been looked upon fondly by Inverness fans.

Now, they were roaring him on as he wheeled away in delight after scoring his new team’s winning goal.

He showed great skill to control the ball and fire past Solomon Brynn in the Queen’s goal.

Gardyne looks to be settling in well at the Caledonian Stadium. He looks more impressive each time I see him and all his trickery and experience will be vital for Caley Thistle in the months ahead.

Sean Welsh’s free kick that gave Inverness the lead was also a lovely goal. There was quite a bend on his shot and it was a perfect start.

You felt that if Inverness could get a second there would be no way back for Queen of the South.

That never happened, however, and as the second half progressed it was hard to know at which end the next goal would come, so when Lee Connelly fired in the equaliser it wasn’t entirely surprising.

Inverness player Michael Gardyne restores the home side’s lead against Queen of the South. 

The ICT players deserve credit for going on to win the game but if they are to have any chance of winning the Championship they will need to learn how to put teams like this away.

Scoring, then scoring again, is not something we seem them doing often enough for my liking. If they can sort that out then the season could continue to be very exciting.

Kilmarnock’s draw at Arbroath on Friday evening meant that Inverness were able to extend their lead back to three points. So, all in all, it was a good weekend for the Caley Jags.

 

