Caley Thistle fan view: Michael Gardyne’s experience could be vital in the months ahead

There was an extremely odd moment for Caley Thistle fans on Saturday afternoon.

It was a moment of great joy that sealed another three points for the league leaders.

For years, Michael Gardyne, the poster boy in Dingwall, had hardly been looked upon fondly by Inverness fans.

Now, they were roaring him on as he wheeled away in delight after scoring his new team’s winning goal.

He showed great skill to control the ball and fire past Solomon Brynn in the Queen’s goal.

Gardyne looks to be settling in well at the Caledonian Stadium. He looks more impressive each time I see him and all his trickery and experience will be vital for Caley Thistle in the months ahead.

Sean Welsh’s free kick that gave Inverness the lead was also a lovely goal. There was quite a bend on his shot and it was a perfect start.

You felt that if Inverness could get a second there would be no way back for Queen of the South.

That never happened, however, and as the second half progressed it was hard to know at which end the next goal would come, so when Lee Connelly fired in the equaliser it wasn’t entirely surprising.

The ICT players deserve credit for going on to win the game but if they are to have any chance of winning the Championship they will need to learn how to put teams like this away.

Scoring, then scoring again, is not something we seem them doing often enough for my liking. If they can sort that out then the season could continue to be very exciting.

Kilmarnock’s draw at Arbroath on Friday evening meant that Inverness were able to extend their lead back to three points. So, all in all, it was a good weekend for the Caley Jags.