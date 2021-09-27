Ross County fan view: Same old story as Staggies fail to take the points despite decent display

It’s a similar story once again for Malky Mackay’s Staggies, as they put in a dominant performance against Motherwell, but again leave without the points.

Things couldn’t have started any worse at Fir Park when Motherwell’s Callum Slattery unleashed a wonder strike just two minutes in, leaving Ashley Maynard-Brewer with no chance.

The first 20 minutes of the match were completely dominated by the home side.

Kaiyne Woolery caused many issues down the flanks, and Keith Watson didn’t match the movement and fluidity of Tony Watt and Kevin Van Veen interchanging down the left.

After not starting since a 3-0 defeat to Hibernian, skipper Watson seemed to struggle and was eventually taken off after 51 minutes.

Jack Burroughs displayed a more convincing performance on the left-hand side of defence and did well to send crosses into the box despite playing as a right footer on the left.

Watford loanee Joe Hungbo made a huge impression coming off the bench at half time.

He is pacy, powerful and has trickery to beat a man. He was the biggest threat for the visitors – and has shown why there was so much excitement when he was signed. He has staked a strong claim to be in the starting XI after 45 minutes of terrorising Motherwell defenders.

As it stands, Ross County remain without a win.

There have been a number of good performances this season where the Staggies have walked away with nothing, and the game against ‘Well was the perfect example of that.

There are many departments in which Malky’s men have done well in spells, but right now it seems there is a piece of the puzzle missing.

The Staggies must find a way to make it all click into place to end the search for the elusive first victory of the campaign.