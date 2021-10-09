On-loan Norwich City starlet Reece McAlear has lofty goals with Caley Thistle

Reece McAlear has dual goals this season – and winning the SPFL Trust Trophy would be another step to success for the midfielder.

The 19-year-old is on loan from Premier League Norwich City for the season, but has been waiting for a regular breakthrough with his ICT team-mates leading the way in the Scottish Championship.

The ex-Motherwell youth has started just six times since his summer switch north from England’s top division, but he’s expected to line up in the SPFL Trust Trophy trip to League Two Elgin City.

McAlear wants ICT promotion push

And the determined youngster explained he’s here to help Caley Jags clinch a return ticket to the Premiership, as well as a place back in Norwich’s plans next term.

He said: “Caley Thistle is a big club and I want to help them go up.

“I grew up supporting Celtic and Caley Thistle beat Celtic, so I wanted to bring this club back up to the top-flight. Hopefully I can then return to Norwich and get a place in the team there.

“I enjoyed my time at Norwich and I am still learning. I got a taste of the first-team and wanted more, but they got into the Premier League. They have top class players and I’m not going to fit in right now.

“I came here to gain experience and take Caley Thistle back to the top-flight and that’s what I’m looking to do.”

Silver lining is McAlear goal

McAlear is determined to take a daily target of progression on to the pitch at Borough Briggs this afternoon and help the joint holders reach the last eight.

He added: “It’s another game to prove myself and try to get back in the team. We want to win this tie and this tournament, so hopefully we’ll get through to the next round.

“You want to win every game and tournament you’re in. Caley Thistle have a good record in this cup and we want to keep that going.”

Style switch since ICT loan move

Even with limited game-time for Inverness, midfielder McAlear explained his style has altered in the north of Scotland as he’s been playing further forward. And he praised two of the senior players for their guidance as he aims to make his mark.

He said: “It’s been great to be around experienced players. I have learned a lot on and off the ball. Kirk Broadfoot and Michael Gardyne have helped me a lot and I’m learning from the gaffer as well.

“The position I’m playing used to be more defensive, but now I’m further up the pitch, trying to score goals and offer assists as well as defending, so I’m learning.”

Inverness, who are three points clear of Kilmarnock at the top of the Championship, lost their first league match of the season on Saturday as they fell 2-1 at Hamilton.

McAlear has enjoyed the time he has spent on the park in a competitive division.

He added: “It is hard, but it’s been good for me. I wanted to get as many minutes and as much experience as I can.

“There are some really good teams, such as Kilmarnock, Dunfermline and Hamilton in this division.

“Dunfermline should not be where they are (bottom spot). They have a really good squad.

“Anybody can beat anybody in this league.”