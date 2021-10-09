Billy Mckay hat-trick digs holders Caley Thistle out of trouble in cup-tie at Elgin City

Championship leaders Caley Thistle stormed back from two goals down to beat League Two hosts Elgin City 4-2 in the third round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

It means they will host the team they share they trophy with, Raith Rovers, on November 30.

On-loan Ross County defender Tom Grivosti headed City in front early on and Brian Cameron rifled the underdogs 2-0 ahead midway through the first half.

Two Billy Mckay goals in under two minutes just before the interval hauled Billy Dodds’ side level.

Mckay’s second half strike shot ICT in front and on-loan St Mirren forward Lewis Jamieson’s goal ensured no way back for Elgin.

The Black and Whites reached this third round stage after beating Hibernian under-20s 2-1 in Edinburgh and benefiting from a walkover win against Championship side Dunfermline Athletic, who failed to raise a team due to Covid, injuries and international duties.

A 4-0 victory over Highland League visitors Buckie Thistle took the Inverness team into this stage.

They made 10 changes for that tie, but following on from last week’s 2-1 league loss at Hamilton, their first Championship defeat of the term, it was far less sweeping.

Six players were changed, with goalkeeper Cammy MacKay, Danny Devine, Reece McAlear, Mckay, Shane Sutherland, Jamieson and Reece McAlear.

With Devine back in his usual central defensive role, he played alongside Robbie Deas, with Harper on left-back duties and Duffy on the right.

Third time lucky for Elgin City?

Elgin, who are seventh in League Two, were also looking to bounce back from a defeat after their 2-0 home loss to Stirling Albion a week ago. The began with the same 11 starters.

These north teams meet almost annually in pre-season, but had only played twice in competitive fixtures, with ICT winning Scottish Cup games 2-0 and 2-1 in 2011 and 2017.

The Caley Jags almost grabbed an early opener after a sweeping cross from Harper was knocked just beyond the right post by Jamieson.

Ross County stopper heads in opener

However, City were the team who showed the way to goal when, from an Archie MacPhee corner, Grivosti rose to steer a header into the net from close range.

Backed by a vocal home crowd, Elgin had ICT just where they wanted them and, for the neutral, this situation was ideal.

The confidence was surging through the Moray men, who were quick to the ball and looking for openings, while also shutting their opponents out.

And the hot favourites for this tie were right up against it on 22 minutes thanks to a cracking goal.

Cameron cracker doubles scoreline

Conor O’Keefe, up front alone, darted forward, swiftly supported by team-mates and his cut-back was smashed into the roof of the net by Cameron.

ICT needed a goal and would have got it soon after had it not been for a point-blank stop by goalkeeper Thomas McHale from Jamieson. Full-time Caley Jags were lacking the killer touch, something City had shown by this point.

Swift Mckay brace stuns Moray team

Then it was time for Mckay to steal the show with two goals within two minutes.

Six minutes before the break, Inverness the forward, who netted twice in the last round against Buckie, guided a low shot home from a Duffy assist.

And City had barely recovered from that when Mckay was in the right place at the right time to nudge the ball over the line in a packed penalty box.

An injury to Harper saw him replaced by Scott Allardice just five minutes into the second half, with the midfielder directly taking his defensive berth.

Caley Thistle were on the front foot, but O’Keefe, Grivosti and Macphee were not far off the mark at the other end as a fresh reminder the League Two side were still a real danger.

Hat-trick for lethal striker Mckay

A breakaway from the visitors led to a goal on 66 minutes when Sutherland’s cross was tucked away by Mckay for a 3-2 advantage.

Tackles were flying in all over the park as tensions ran high, but it was cool heads which mattered most and Inverness added a fourth when Jamieson latched on to a McAlear pass before slotting into the net.

70' | 2-4 GOALLLLLLLLL! LEWIS JAMIESON MAKES IT 4-2 pic.twitter.com/3aNAvGVC7j — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) October 9, 2021

League points hunt next week

The focus for both teams switches back to important league duties next weekend as Elgin seek to kick towards the top four by winning at Albion Rovers.

ICT seek the home win over Morton which will keep them in pole position.

ELGIN CITY (4-5-1): McHale 6, Spark 6, MacPhee 6 (Peters 84), McHardy 6, Grivosti 6, Mailer 6, Russell Dingwall 6, Cameron 7, O’Keefe 7 (Machado 59), MacEwan 6 (Allen 75), Tony Dingwall 6 (Lawrence 75). Subs not used: Hoban, Cooney, Sopel, Little.

CALEY THISTLE (4-3-1-2): MacKay 6, Duffy 6, Harper 5 (Allardice 60), Welsh 6, Deas 6, Devine 6 (Doran 75), Mckay 8, Sutherland 6 (Duku 75), MacGregor 6, Jamieson 6, MacAlear 5. Subs not used: Ridgers.

Man of the match: Billy Mckay.

Referee: Barry Cook.

Attendance: 1348.