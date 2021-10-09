Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Billy Mckay hat-trick digs holders Caley Thistle out of trouble in cup-tie at Elgin City

By Paul Chalk
October 9, 2021, 3:49 pm Updated: October 10, 2021, 8:05 am
Inverness players congratulate Billy McKay for their first goal at Elgin.
Inverness players congratulate Billy McKay for their first goal at Elgin.

Championship leaders Caley Thistle stormed back from two goals down to beat League Two hosts Elgin City 4-2 in the third round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

It means they will host the team they share they trophy with, Raith Rovers, on November 30.

On-loan Ross County defender Tom Grivosti headed City in front early on and Brian Cameron rifled the underdogs 2-0 ahead midway through the first half.

Two Billy Mckay goals in under two minutes just before the interval hauled Billy Dodds’ side level.

Mckay’s second half strike shot ICT in front and on-loan St Mirren forward Lewis Jamieson’s goal ensured no way back for Elgin.

The Black and Whites reached this third round stage after beating Hibernian under-20s 2-1 in Edinburgh and benefiting from a walkover win against Championship side Dunfermline Athletic, who failed to raise a team due to Covid, injuries and international duties.

A 4-0 victory over Highland League visitors Buckie Thistle took the Inverness team into this stage.

They made 10 changes for that tie, but following on from last week’s 2-1 league loss at Hamilton, their first Championship defeat of the term, it was far less sweeping.

Elgin City players celebrate Brian Cameron’s goal, which made it 2-0.

Six players were changed, with goalkeeper Cammy MacKay, Danny Devine, Reece McAlear, Mckay, Shane Sutherland, Jamieson and Reece McAlear.

With Devine back in his usual central defensive role, he played alongside Robbie Deas, with Harper on left-back duties and Duffy on the right.

Third time lucky for Elgin City?

Elgin, who are seventh in League Two, were also looking to bounce back from a defeat after their 2-0 home loss to Stirling Albion a week ago. The began with the same 11 starters.

These north teams meet almost annually in pre-season, but had only played twice in competitive fixtures, with ICT winning Scottish Cup games 2-0 and 2-1 in 2011 and 2017.

The Caley Jags almost grabbed an early opener after a sweeping cross from Harper was knocked just beyond the right post by Jamieson.

Ross County stopper heads in opener

However, City were the team who showed the way to goal when, from an Archie MacPhee corner, Grivosti rose to steer a header into the net from close range.

Backed by a vocal home crowd, Elgin had ICT just where they wanted them and, for the neutral, this situation was ideal.

Elgin City defender Tom Grivosti opens the scoring.

The confidence was surging through the Moray men, who were quick to the ball and looking for openings, while also shutting their opponents out.

And the hot favourites for this tie were right up against it on 22 minutes thanks to a cracking goal.

Cameron cracker doubles scoreline

Conor O’Keefe, up front alone, darted forward, swiftly supported by team-mates and his cut-back was smashed into the roof of the net by Cameron.

ICT needed a goal and would have got it soon after had it not been for a point-blank stop by goalkeeper Thomas McHale from Jamieson. Full-time Caley Jags were lacking the killer touch, something City had shown by this point.

Inverness fans take in the action at Bor0ugh Briggs.

Swift Mckay brace stuns Moray team

Then it was time for Mckay to steal the show with two goals within two minutes.

Six minutes before the break, Inverness the forward, who netted twice in the last round against Buckie, guided a low shot home from a Duffy assist.

And City had barely recovered from that when Mckay was in the right place at the right time to nudge the ball over the line in a packed penalty box.

Billy Mckay scores his first goal to reduce the scoreline to 2-1.

An injury to Harper saw him replaced by Scott Allardice just five minutes into the  second half, with the midfielder directly taking his defensive berth.

Caley Thistle were on the front foot, but O’Keefe, Grivosti and Macphee were not far off the mark at the other end as a fresh reminder the League Two side were still a real danger.

Hat-trick for lethal striker Mckay

A breakaway from the visitors led to a goal on 66 minutes when Sutherland’s cross was tucked away by Mckay for a 3-2 advantage.

Tackles were flying in all over the park as tensions ran high, but it was cool heads which mattered most and Inverness added a fourth when Jamieson latched on to a McAlear pass before slotting into the net.

League points hunt next week

The focus for both teams switches back to important league duties next weekend as Elgin seek to kick towards the top four by winning at Albion Rovers.

ICT seek the home win over Morton which will keep them in pole position.

ELGIN CITY (4-5-1): McHale 6, Spark 6, MacPhee 6 (Peters 84), McHardy 6, Grivosti 6, Mailer 6, Russell Dingwall 6, Cameron 7, O’Keefe 7 (Machado 59), MacEwan 6 (Allen 75), Tony Dingwall 6 (Lawrence 75). Subs not used: Hoban, Cooney, Sopel, Little.

CALEY THISTLE (4-3-1-2): MacKay 6, Duffy 6, Harper 5 (Allardice 60), Welsh 6, Deas 6, Devine 6 (Doran 75), Mckay 8, Sutherland 6 (Duku 75), MacGregor 6, Jamieson 6, MacAlear 5. Subs not used: Ridgers.

Man of the match: Billy Mckay.

Referee: Barry Cook.

Attendance: 1348.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal