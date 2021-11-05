Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds wants to build on positives from Partick Thistle display

By Paul Chalk
November 5, 2021, 6:00 am
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds.

Billy Dodds is urging Caley Jags to repeat how they played against Partick – then add goals to turn the heat on Championship leaders Kilmarnock.

The 0-0 draw at Firhill last week was packed with quality from the visitors on a tricky pitch and the widespread view was the Inverness team deserved their third away win of the season.

A missed penalty by skipper Sean Welsh along with Tom Walsh and Michael Gardyne striking woodwork had the Glasgow Jags on the ropes.

The head coach, therefore, had no areas for improvement in the early-week debrief, apart from hitting the net.

Video debrief only had highlights

Tomorrow, ICT hit the road again as they face sixth-placed Ayr United as they seek to haul in Kilmarnock, who have a two-point lead ahead of their home clash with Partick.

Dodds is calling for the same level of performance and he’s sure this time it can lead to three precious points.

He said: “I thought we were so unlucky to only take a point at Partick. I usually look for things we can do better to show the players on video.

“I also show them the positives to try and balance it and tell the truth about how the game went but I couldn’t find any negatives. Everything about the performance was great. I am just looking for the same again.

Michael Gardyne crashes this shot off the post for Inverness CT.

“I said we needed to get to more second balls and we spoke about doing the basics well. If we do the basics well, we are capable of playing like we did at Firhill.

“We passed the ball well and off the ball we got about the pitch and were breaking play down. When we got the ball on what was a poor pitch, we kept going at it for 90 minutes.

“We were so unlucky with the chances we created, hitting the bar and the post and missing the penalty. I can’t ask for any more, apart from winning it and getting three points.

“We are, yet again, going to have to be right at it at Ayr. We need the same level of performance as last weekend and that will take care of most teams, but if we are not up to our standards then we will drop points. I want to get back to winning ways.”

Killie now have ‘target’ on backs

While trying to catch Killie, Dodds isn’t surprised to find Arbroath and Raith Rovers just two points behind them after wins last week.

Title rivals, Kilmarnock boss Tommy Wright, left, with Inverness CT head coach Billy Dodds.

He added: “If you put a run together in this league, you can do what Arbroath and Raith have been doing. We had a target on our back when we were top, now Kilmarnock have that after putting together a good run to move top.

“We are aiming to catch them. That’s all we can do now. Arbroath beat us here, but there was nothing in the game, but getting a point at Raith and Thistle, where we should have won the game, there was still a lot of positives from those.”

