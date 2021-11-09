Caley Thistle defenders Kirk Broadfoot and Danny Devine praised for vocal roles by Billy Dodds

Central defensive pairing Kirk Broadfoot and Danny Devine are doing their talking on the pitch in more ways than one.

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds has been impressed the experienced duo are not only keeping it tight at the back, but using their know-how to guide team-mates through matches at the top end of the Championship.

Despite the 2-2 draw at Ayr United on Saturday, Inverness boast the equal best goals against column in the division, with the eight goals leaked in 13 fixtures only matched by leaders Kilmarnock.

Good talkers are on-field leaders

Dodds believes 37-year-old Broadfoot, who joined ICT in the summer, and 29-year-old Devine, now in his second spell at the club, provide more than just footballing qualities to his side.

He said: “We are going to pick up suspensions and injuries, but Kirk and Danny lead from the back.

“They dominate and talk. They are good talkers – which is going out the game. Players coming through want to concentrate on their own game and sometimes that doesn’t get across.

“But you can’t beat experienced pros who talk other through it plus do their own job. It doesn’t come about too often, but it is good when you have them and there is more than those two. We have a good team of talkers and that is unusual in these times.

“I am delighted with Danny and Broaders. It is nice to have two commanding centre-halves and my back four has been solid. But you defend from the front.”

Not up to central defenders to net – Dodds

With the Caley Jags netting just 15 goals in 13 league matches, Dodds insists he doesn’t want defenders to feel any pressure to deliver by getting on the end of corners and free-kicks.

He added: “Over a season, if we get four, five or six goals from set-pieces, you’ll be happy.

“It is not about central defenders chipping in, but great if they do as a lot of my players have chipped in with goals.

“Kirk Broadfoot has one goal, for example.

“I want them to chip in, but won’t put the responsibility on (defenders) to get goals. We work hard on set-pieces, but we have not had much joy so far. We have been close.”

Winless Dunfermline next up for ICT

Devine’s old club Dunfermline, who are winless and bottom of the Championship, are the visitors to the Caledonian Stadium on Saturday.

The Pars, who parted company with boss Peter Grant recently, lost 3-1 at home to Morton at the weekend, with Greg Shields in charge of the team.

🔜 This Saturday we return to home action as we face @officialdafc 🎟️ Tickets on Sale now for Home & Away fans from https://t.co/6z5nBMn9qE 📺 Can't make the game? The game will be streamed on https://t.co/8eSzkdu4Vr for £15 👉 https://t.co/g7lHpRPMIC pic.twitter.com/UrJ3QmWgcQ — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) November 9, 2021

The Fifers could have a new manager in place for the weekend, with former Inverness bosses John Robertson and John Hughes linked to the vacancy, while ex-Scotland striker Kenny Miller has declared an interest in the job.