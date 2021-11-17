Graham Bayne says Billy Mckay can make the difference for Caley Thistle

Graham Bayne believes Billy Mckay will have a crucial role to play in helping Caley Thistle return to form.

Inverness were defeated 2-1 by bottom-placed Championship side Dunfermline on Saturday, and will aim to end a five-match winless streak when they make the trip to Queen of the South on Friday.

Forward Mckay was on target for the Highlanders, taking his tally for the campaign to seven in all competitions.

The Northern Irishman, who is in his third spell at Caledonian Stadium, missed the early part of the campaign through injury.

Former Inverness forward Bayne has been impressed by Mckay’s link-up play, which he feels will provide Caley Jags with a potent focal point if he finds strong scoring form in the coming weeks.

Mckay said: “A lot of people see Billy Mckay as someone at Inverness who just scores the goals.

“He’s got a lot more to his game than that as well though.

“He has shown in the last few weeks that he can provide the goals as well.

“If he’s got that other part to his game, which he has shown he clearly does after coming back to fitness, you know he’s always going to score.

“He will always score sooner rather than later.

“For him to have the form part once he gets on the goal trail, that could be the big difference for Inverness.”

Experience vital in a tight Championship

Bayne reckons the likes of Mckay, along with fellow experienced players such as Michael Gardyne and Aaron Doran, can ease the burden on some of the younger players in Billy Dodds’ squad.

He added: “I have seen the likes of Roddy MacGregor and Cameron Harper come through, and they are super-talented footballers.

“For them to have the likes of Billy, Michael Gardyne and Aaron Doran who has been really unlucky through injury, those three in particular are vital players for Inverness.

“It’s the usual in the Championship. There isn’t all that much between the top six or seven teams.

“When you look at some of those squads, there are players who could actually go into some of the lower Premiership sides.

“Those sorts of players can provide that edge for Inverness.”

Inverness have conceded twice in each of their last two games against Ayr United and Dunfermline, but still have the second best defensive record in the league behind leaders Kilmarnock.

Bayne says Caley Jags have already proven they have what it takes to grind out results, adding: “Caley Thistle had a couple of games where they were back to their old ways of struggling to find the back of the net.

“Inverness can scrap it out though. I know they conceded two at the weekend, but they have not been known for conceding many goals.

“That’s a great advantage, especially when the margins are fine as they always are in that league.

“If you are a good battling team, you will not lose many games.”