Billy Dodds reveals frustration at Morton’s Scottish Cup leveller at Caley Thistle

By Paul Chalk
November 27, 2021, 5:36 pm
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds.
Billy Dodds reckons Morton’s leveller in the 1-1 Scottish Cup draw should not have stood, having watched it on video at full-time.

Gavin Reilly struck late to wipe out an early goal by Billy Mckay, it means these Championship sides meet at Cappielow in a replay on December 7.

However, according to the Inverness head coach, Reilly illegally challenged defender Kirk Broadfoot before firing home their goal on 81 minutes.

He said: “Morton had chances, especially in the latter part of the first half but I thought for half an hour in the first half we could have had the tie out of sight.

“There were stages in the game. I was more comfortable in the second half. It wasn’t a great game (at that point), we just needed to manage it and see it out. We could be doing without a replay, but we’re still in the cup. That’s the main thing.

“We can analyse it all we want. I thought it was a foul on Kirk Broadfoot for Morton’s goal. I have watched it again. I never said anything to the referee at full-time as I wanted to make sure. I have gone to see him there because there was two hands on him and he was pushed. I have no qualms, but I just felt we didn’t manage the game.

“I don’t think we deserved to lose the game, but Morton did have chances. I felt we should have won 1-0 and got on with it. We were safer in the second half than we were in the first. I didn’t feel nervous in the second half. We didn’t do the right things and we have a replay. It’s as simple as that.”

MacPherson praises battling spirit

Morton manager Gus MacPherson was delighted his players got the result he felt they merited.

He said: “There’s no question we deserved the draw. We lost a really poor goal but showed real character.

Morton manager Gus MacPherson.

“We had to change it because Inverness were getting too much joy especially on the right-hand side. We went with a flat four in the middle of the park and they were excellent and competed very well. It was the least we deserved.”

