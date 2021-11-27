Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
UK government launches new ‘targeted and precautionary’ Covid measures to halt spread of Omicron variant

By Denny Andonova
November 27, 2021, 5:57 pm
Boris Johnson held a press conference at Downing Street on Saturday, November 27.

A series of new “targeted and precautionary” Covid measures will be implemented in the UK to halt the spread of the new Omicron variant.

During a Downing Street press conference, Boris Johnson outlined the new measures alongside a “boost” to the booster campaign in an attempt to slow the spread.

From today, anyone arriving in the country will be asked to take a PCR test for Covid-19 on the second day and they must self-isolate until they provide a negative result.

Close contacts of people who have been confirmed to have the Omicron strain will also have to self-isolate for 10 days, regardless of their vaccination status.

The rules on face coverings will be tightened as well, with masks now made mandatory in shops and on public transport.

‘We need to take targeted and proportionate measures now’

The measures, which will be reviewed in three weeks, were announced after two cases of the concerning new Omicron variant were detected in the UK.

Boris Johnson warned the new variant could reduce the effectiveness of vaccines and said “tightening up the rules” was a necessary precaution while experts find out more about Omicron and its impact.

The Prime Minister said: “We need to take targeted and proportionate measures now as a precaution while we find out more.

“First we need to slow down the seeding of the variant in this country, we need to buy time for our scientists to understand exactly what we’re dealing with, and for us to get more people vaccinated, and above all to get more people boosted.

“We’re not going to stop people travelling, I want to stress that, but we will require anyone who enters the UK to take a PCR test by the end of the second day after their arrival and to self-isolate until they have a negative result.”

However, Mr Johnson said border measures can “only ever minimise and delay the arrival of a new variant rather than stop it all together”.

‘Boost’ to booster campaign

While the effectiveness of vaccines against Omicron is currently unclear, Mr Johnson said there are “good reasons for believing they will provide at least some measure of protection”.

He continued: “If you’re boosted, your response is likely to be stronger so it’s more vital than ever that people get their jabs and we get those boosters into arms as fast as possible.

“From today we’re going to boost the booster campaign, we’re already planning to do six million jabs in England alone over the next three weeks and now we’re looking to go further.

“The Health Secretary has asked the JCVI (Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation) to consider giving boosters to as wide a group as possible as well as reducing the gap between your second dose and your booster.”

