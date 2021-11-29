Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Caley Thistle fan view: It’s time to put a stop to Scottish Cup replays and decide ties on the day

By David Sutherland
November 29, 2021, 11:45 am
Caley Thistle players walk off dejected at full-time after the 1-1 draw with Morton.
Storm Arwen had largely blown over but there was still a wintry feeling around the Caledonian Stadium as Caley Thistle took on Morton in the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

The game started brightly and I felt we might be in for a real cracker.

There were chances at both ends. Morton came close to opening the scoring when a shot was deflected onto the post but it was the home team that made the breakthrough with Billy Mckay in the right place when Jack Hamilton couldn’t gather the ball.

However, once we got through the first quarter of the game it all went a bit flat.

There wasn’t much to get excited about, and as half time approached the visitors started to look the more likely to get the next goal.

That goal nearly came during the stramash to end all stramashes when only some determined and desperate defending saved Inverness.

I felt the half time whistle came at a good time for Inverness and hoped that after the break they would come out with a new sense of purpose, but that never really happened.

Morton’s Reece Lyon has his shot blocked on the line by ICT’s Reece McAlear.

They rarely looked like scoring in that second half and there wasn’t too much happening at the other end of the pitch either.

It was Morton who managed to equalise when Gavin Reilly got on the end of a long punt up the pitch to fire home once he got round Mark Ridgers.

Kirk Broadfoot felt he was fouled in the build up but I think we would have been very lucky if the referee had blown for that.

So it’s a replay at Cappielow next Tuesday with Inverness returning there for a Championship game four days later.

While everybody seems to say they love the Scottish Cup it’s not borne out in the crowds turning up.

There haven’t been replays in the final and semi-finals for a long time now and surely their days are numbered in the earlier rounds as well.

A few years ago I think I would gave argued to keep them but now I feel it’s time to decide a tie on the day with extra time and penalties if necessary.

