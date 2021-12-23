Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Caley Thistle’s Boxing Day clash against Partick Thistle postponed due to Covid outbreak

By Paul Chalk
December 23, 2021, 6:20 pm Updated: December 23, 2021, 6:36 pm
Caley Thistle striker Manny Duku holds off Kevin Holt in ICT's 3-1 win over Partick Thistle this season.
Caley Thistle’s Boxing Day fixture against Partick Thistle in the Championship has been called off due to a Covid outbreak in the Highlanders’ camp.

An outbreak of the virus, as well as a number of injuries within the senior pool, led to head coach Billy Dodd having only eight available players, two of whom were keepers.

This meant the joint leaders were unable to fulfil the fixture against their fourth-placed opponents, who could have overtaken them with a win.

The match was set to be played in front of just 500 home fans due to the new Scottish Government restrictions.

Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner explained why the call was made to have the game put on ice.

He said: “We knew that we were struggling to make the numbers required, but had to wait on confirmation with tests and injury prognosis which is why we were unable to make a statement sooner.

Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner.
“We then had to have the postponement confirmed by the SPFL. Since the pandemic began, we have not requested one game to be postponed, something we were proud of, but on this occasion, the virus caught up with us.

“The safety of our players and staff is our first priority and as hard as we were recently hit as a club by the virus, we have not had to consider this option before and we trust our supporters will understand our position and not be too disappointed by the loss of this Christmas match.

“Given the new restrictions and the pressures on the club staff and our external partners, we are currently considering what route we are going to take with the next scheduled home match on January 8.

“As late as yesterday afternoon, we were still learning what the detail of the new regulations were and have even seen other clubs publishing statements which interpret them completely differently from how we and some others have.

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds at full-time.

“Therefore, we will make sure we have absolute clarity before making our final decision and we will have some conversations with supporters in advance of making an announcement.

“The safety of our supporters and our community remains paramount in our minds just now and even as we have players and staff out and about with our Community Trust, delivering Christmas hampers as part of the SPFL Trust Festive Friends project, the important part our club plays in the community becomes ever more evident to all of us.”

An SPFL spokesman confirmed: “After reviewing the information provided by Inverness Caledonian Thistle, their cinch Championship match against Partick Thistle on Sunday December 26 has been postponed. A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.”

Caley Thistle are sitting just behind Arbroath on goal difference at the top of the table and are due to face Dunfermline Athletic at East End Park next Wednesday.

