Caley Thistle sign attacker Sam Pearson on loan from Bristol City

Caley Thistle have signed attacker Sam Pearson on loan from Bristol City until the end of the season.

Wales under-21 international Pearson has come through the youth ranks at Ashton Gate, clocking up five appearances for the English Championship side.

✍️ Inverness Caledonian Thistle are delighted to announce the signing of Sam Pearson on loan from Bristol City until the end of the season 📷 @TMPfoto 👉 https://t.co/SLuN1UjhSs pic.twitter.com/vsC1WyHO37 — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) January 21, 2022

Although he signed a new three-year contract with the Robins last summer, the 20-year-old has yet to feature for Nigel Pearson’s side this season.

Pearson, who is comfortable playing in a number of forward positions, has previously had loan spells with Bath City and Weymouth.

He will now make the temporary switch to the Highlands, providing Caley Jags boss Billy Dodds with another attacking option.

Pearson could feature for his new club when Inverness make the trip to bottom-placed Championship side Dunfermline on Saturday.