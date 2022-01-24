Dundee United forward Logan Chalmers given belief and stage to shine on by Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Being handed the chance to shine in the Championship for Caley Thistle was too good a chance for Dundee United’s Logan Chalmers to turn down.

The 21-year-old forward agreed a loan move to Inverness on Friday and made his debut from the bench in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Dunfermline Athletic.

Chalmers has made eight appearances for the Tangerines this season, three of which have been starts, including the 1-0 Premiership win over champions Rangers at Tannadice in August.

Former Gers and United striker, now Inverness head coach Billy Dodds, has told the striker he believes in his ability and asked him to show that to bolster their title push.

Chalmers said: “It’s a great opportunity for me to come up here and get some minutes and hopefully try and do something with the club for the rest of the season.

66' | 0-1 ICTFC Sub: Logan Chalmers on for his debut as he replaces Manny Duku pic.twitter.com/9M7CYGXLWF — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) January 22, 2022

“I looked into the players the club has and I can see the quality that is throughout the team. The manager was a big part of my decision to come here as well.

“The manager said he knows what I can do and he’s asked me to come here and show that. He has shown belief in me to come and try to impress and get regular football.

“On a personal level, the main aim is to get game time, but for the team going for promotion, I know what’s needed of me, so I am willing to bring goals, assists and hard work to help the team.”

Second goal would’ve downed Pars

Shane Sutherland’s goal just before the break put ICT ahead at Dunfermline, but a Steven Lawless penalty on 80 minutes denied Logan and his new team-mates a win which would have put them one point behind leaders Arbroath.

Chalmers felt a second goal would almost certainly have put the match out of reach for the Fifers.

He said: “I have spoken to the lads about the form and it’s four draws on the bounce. It would be good if we could have got another goal after going 1-0 up before half-time. If we’d got another even early in the second half it could have put the game to bed early on.

“We tried to hold on to the 1-0 lead and conceded a penalty, which was unfortunate. We will regroup, try to score more goals and not concede at the other end.”

Inverness can take fearless approach

Caley Thistle hit the road to face Derek McInnes’ Kilmarnock on Saturday, who are in third spot, one point behind with a game in hand.

Chalmers, however, sees no reason why ICT cannot travel with confidence as he sees enough quality on board.

He added: “Kilmarnock are right up there too, but I think with the squad here at Inverness we should be going anywhere in the league knowing if we apply the right application we can be confident we can win.”

Inverness have beaten Killie home and away this season when Tommy Wright was in charge of the Ayrshire side.