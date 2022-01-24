Dundee United forward Logan Chalmers given belief and stage to shine on by Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Dundee United forward Logan Chalmers given belief and stage to shine on by Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds

By Paul Chalk
January 24, 2022, 6:00 am
Dundee United's Logan Chalmers made his Inverness debut against Dunfermline on Saturday after sealing a loan move until the end of the season.
Dundee United's Logan Chalmers made his Inverness debut against Dunfermline on Saturday after sealing a loan move until the end of the season.

Being handed the chance to shine in the Championship for Caley Thistle was too good a chance for Dundee United’s Logan Chalmers to turn down.

The 21-year-old forward agreed a loan move to Inverness on Friday and made his debut from the bench in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Dunfermline Athletic.

Chalmers has made eight appearances for the Tangerines this season, three of which have been starts, including the 1-0 Premiership win over champions Rangers at Tannadice in August.

Logan Chalmers (left) competes with Dunfermline’s Ryan Edwards.

Former Gers and United striker, now Inverness head coach Billy Dodds, has told the striker he believes in his ability and asked him to show that to bolster their title push.

Chalmers said: “It’s a great opportunity for me to come up here and get some minutes and hopefully try and do something with the club for the rest of the season.

“I looked into the players the club has and I can see the quality that is throughout the team. The manager was a big part of my decision to come here as well.

“The manager said he knows what I can do and he’s asked me to come here and show that. He has shown belief in me to come and try to impress and get regular football.

“On a personal level, the main aim is to get game time, but for the team going for promotion, I know what’s needed of me, so I am willing to bring goals, assists and hard work to help the team.”

Second goal would’ve downed Pars

Shane Sutherland’s goal just before the break put ICT ahead at Dunfermline, but a Steven Lawless penalty on 80 minutes denied Logan and his new team-mates a win which would have put them one point behind leaders Arbroath.

Chalmers felt a second goal would almost certainly have put the match out of reach for the Fifers.

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds has told Logan Chalmers he knows what he can bring to the team.

He said: “I have spoken to the lads about the form and it’s four draws on the bounce. It would be good if we could have got another goal after going 1-0 up before half-time. If we’d got another even early in the second half it could have put the game to bed early on.

“We tried to hold on to the 1-0 lead and conceded a penalty, which was unfortunate. We will regroup, try to score more goals and not concede at the other end.”

Inverness can take fearless approach

Caley Thistle hit the road to face Derek McInnes’ Kilmarnock on Saturday, who are in third spot, one point behind with a game in hand.

Chalmers, however, sees no reason why ICT cannot travel with confidence as he sees enough quality on board.

He added: “Kilmarnock are right up there too, but I think with the squad here at Inverness we should be going anywhere in the league knowing if we apply the right application we can be confident we can win.”

Inverness have beaten Killie home and away this season when Tommy Wright was in charge of the Ayrshire side.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]