Billy Dodds heartened by Caley Thistle’s fightback against Hamilton Accies

By Andy Skinner
February 25, 2022, 10:20 pm
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.

Billy Dodds says Caley Thistle’s fightback against Hamilton Accies has strengthened his belief the Highlanders’ winless run will soon come to an end.

Inverness have now gone 10 matches without recording a victory, following a 1-1 draw at New Douglas Park.

Caley Jags got off to the worst possible start when Josh Mullin pounced on a Reece McAlear error to put the home side ahead on 13 minutes.

Inverness responded strongly however, and levelled through Sam Pearson’s first goal for the club.

The result leaves Caley Jags six points adrift of the summit, ahead of the remaining Championship fixtures on Saturday.

Dodds says the character shown by his side gives him plenty encouragement for the weeks ahead.

He said: “They started quick and we made a mistake, which with the way things are falling for us we were punished for. We got caught on the ball on the edge of the box and they scored.

Sam Pearson scores for Inverness against Hamilton Accies.

“You were thinking ‘here we go again’ but I thought the response was excellent. They showed that fighting spirit, they rolled their sleeves up.

“They could easily have let their heads go down but they went right at it.

“This group of boys will go on and win games.”

Both sides passed up late chances to take all three points, with Inverness’ best opportunities falling to Pearson, Billy Mckay and Joe Hardy.

Sam Pearson netted for Caley Thistle against Hamilton Accies.

Dodds was frustrated not to capitalise, adding: “It must have been some game to watch because they had a few chances and we had a few as well.

“I thought we had a few really good chances to win it. You could probably say a draw was a fair result.

“But I just think with the chances we had, especially at the death, it would have been a tremendous three points.

“I can’t ask any more of them.”

