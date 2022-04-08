Second-spot talk doesn’t interest Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds ahead of Ayr trip

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boss Billy Dodds isn’t talking about Caley Thistle catching second-placed Arbroath – his sole focus is on beating Ayr United to stay in the promotion hunt.

The Inverness side return to action with Saturday’s trip to eighth-placed Ayr.

ICT, who are third in the division, are seven points behind Dick Campbell’s Arbroath, who in turn trail leaders Kilmarnock by four points.

🔜 This Saturday we're back in league action as we face Ayr United at Somerset Park 🎟️ Tickets for Away fans must be purchased online via Ayr Utd 🚌 @ICT_STC Info 📺 Streaming Info 👉 https://t.co/bQHVfFYCtq pic.twitter.com/a3Oo8YK2xA — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) April 5, 2022

Caley Thistle have five fixtures remaining before the promotion play-offs – which they hope to be involved in – begin from Tuesday May 3, with the third and fourth-placed Championship finishers squaring off first.

The Highlanders, who are seeking their fourth successive victory when they take on Ayr, could well have Arbroath’s current position in their sights, with the Angus club’s six draws in eight games denting their title bid.

However, Dodds stressed no one at Inverness is looking any further ahead than facing Ayr, who beat them 2-1 at the Caledonian Stadium last time they played, in February.

He said: “We have to keep our focus and win every game and see where it takes us.

“If we start looking at second and take our eye off the ball, Ayr are fighting against relegation and we have to handle it properly. I am not thinking about anything else.”

Hosts Ayr are fighting for survival

Dunfermline’s recent strong home form has helped drag Ayr closer to ninth position, but Dodds expects the Honest Men to fight tooth and nail.

He said: “Dunfermline’s result on Wednesday has brought Ayr back into the mix, and they will be looking over their shoulder and be a hard opponent.

“I saw them against Hamilton where they (Accies) led right until the last seconds.

“They (Ayr) showed an attitude where they are not going to give in. I thought it was a brilliant strike from Kerr McInroy to get an equaliser and keep them away from that relegation zone.”

Keeper Mackay grasping his chance

Dodds, meanwhile, praised goalkeeper Cammy Mackay for holding his place in the side, replacing long-time number one Mark Ridgers, who dipped out due to illness recently.

Mackay has played in the last six matches, keeping two clean sheets in the last two outings, and the boss is thrilled by what he’s seeing from the shot-stopper.

He said: “I wanted a challenge on Mark Ridgers, I think Cammy has given that. He is only 25. He has got the stature to be a good goalkeeper.

“I asked him at the start of the season that I wanted him to really push and he has grabbed his chance so far. He has been brilliant for me.

“Against Raith Rovers, some people looked at him for conceding the first goal, but when he came back and made the saves he did in the Dunfermline match, it shows he could handle it.

“I think really good goalkeepers can handle it. When you lose a goal like at Raith your confidence can go, but it didn’t and that is what I like from goalkeepers.

“Goalkeepers can make mistakes, but it is how you handle them and Cammy has been sensational since he has come into the team.

“He is growing in confidence and it is good to see that healthy competition, because Mark is a top goalkeeper and is pushing him.

“I am getting an edge off of Mark and Cammy and it is good to see as I want that competition throughout. I have been fair to them, and they know it, and they have been battling it out which is great.”

MacGregor back for ICT away day

For the trip to Ayr, Caley Thistle have a full squad to pick from, apart from sidelined midfielder Scott Allardice.

That means there is a return to the fold for another midfielder, Roddy MacGregor, who has been out through injury since mid-January.