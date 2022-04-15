Wallace Duffy says Caley Thistle have own prize to aim for as Kilmarnock target title tilt

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wallace Duffy insists Caley Thistle are as fired up for victory as title-chasing Kilmarnock as the sides prepare for Friday’s Championship showdown.

Derek McInnes’ high-flyers are the visitors as they seek to move a major step towards winning the division by extending their lead over Arbroath to seven points with just two games to go after this one.

An away win at the Caledonian Stadium would mean Dick Campbell’s part-time aces need to avoid defeat against Queen of the South on Saturday to avoid Kilmarnock being crowned champions.

Those top two go head-to-head at Rugby Park next Friday, but Inverness are also aware three points for them would secure a promotion play-off shot.

That outcome would also move ICT to within six points of Arbroath, with each then having three fixtures left.

ICT can aim for second spot – Duffy

Former Celtic youth and St Johnstone player Duffy is adamant the third-placed Highlanders will do all they can to stop Killie in their tracks and secure a top-four position at the very least.

He said: “Kilmarnock are coming here to win, while we know a win for us will secure a play-off.

“If they beat us and Arbroath drop points, they could win the league this weekend. We just need to do our best – and we can’t look at anything else.

“We don’t want any team coming up here trying to win the league, so we just have to do everything we can to win to secure our play-off spot.

“I think we can’t get complacent and say we’ve secured a play-off position when it’s not mathematically settled.

“We’re looking at second place, certainly until that’s not possible for us. We have to finish as high as we can and we need to put as much pressure on Arbroath as we can.”

‘We played into Ayr’s hands’ – Duffy

Early goals from Shane Sutherland and Logan Chalmers set ICT on their way to what appeared to be a likely three points in Ayr last weekend.

However, that strong start faded and they were lucky to leave Somerset Park with a 2-2 draw, which at least extended their unbeaten run to four fixtures.

Duffy explained the training ground focus this week has been on how to prevent opponents settling as they aim to put the sore lessons from last week into practice ahead of facing Killie.

He added: “It was disappointing to draw after being 2-0 up inside 15 minutes. We seemed to change the game plan, not in terms of from the gaffer – we just seemed to sit off and not play the way we were told to.

“That played into Ayr’s hands and they kept going forward and pinned us right back.

“We hardly passed the ball after that, so we’ve been working all week on how we cannot afford to sit off teams in this league.

“You will get punished if you don’t try to press and play forward. We have been working on it to try and ensure nothing like that happens again.”

Centre-half role is best for Duffy

The 23-year-old, who is enjoying a run at centre half alongside Kirk Broadfoot, covered for right-back David Carson earlier this season.

He is willing to play wherever asked by head coach Billy Dodds, but admits his current position fits nicely.

He said: “Ideally, left centre-half suits me. That’s where I’ve played 90% of my career until I was put into the full-back position.

“I am happy to play anywhere, be it full-back, centre-half. I would see myself more as a centre-half in the future.

“The recent Dunfermline game was my best performance since I joined the club 18 months ago. I was feeling in a good place there.”