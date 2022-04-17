John Robertson and Caley Thistle coaches line up trials after Thurso Football Academy visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

John Robertson and Caley Thistle coaches line up trials after Thurso Football Academy visit

By Paul Chalk
April 17, 2022, 5:00 pm
Caley Thistle sporting director John Robertson, centre, with Thurso Football Academy's Alyn Gunn, left, and Richie Campbell.
Caley Thistle sporting director John Robertson, centre, with Thurso Football Academy's Alyn Gunn, left, and Richie Campbell.

Former Caley Thistle manager John Robertson paid a visit to the Thurso Football Academy to help coach and advise more than 100 children.

The Championship club put on two-day sessions for children aged from four to 15 at the Naver all-weather pitch in Thurso.

As a result, nine youngsters from across the age groups have been asked to attend the Inverness academy for trials.

Robertson, who is now ICT’s sporting director, attended on day two and was involved in the coaching as well as presentations.

The players of the sessions who received signed Caley Thistle shirts for their efforts were Joey Macnab, Morven Munro (4-6), Maci Carbry, Matthew Sinclair (7-9), Jay Foubister and Kody Munro (10-15).

Robbo visit is smash hit in Thurso

Thurso Football Academy’s head of coaching Alyn Gunn explained the value from having such top-class coaches pay a visit.

He said:  “It was a great couple of days. The two Caley Thistle coaches Daniel Lamond and Mark Watson were great and a credit to their club – the kids really took to the sessions they put on.

“With there now being a number of kids getting the opportunity to show off their skills at the Inverness academy, it has been a really worthwhile event for us to put on.

“I got word on the Friday that John was attending on Tuesday, so it was a great surprise for us to see him go out his way and come up the road to see us.

“In the five to six hours he spent with us, you couldn’t help but learn from him, and we will announce plans in the future where he will be more involved within our set-up as we progress.”

The event, which was sponsored by Cairn Housing Association, was supported by Thurso Active Schools whose young leaders were Keira Gunn and Lauren Cammish.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]