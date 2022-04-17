John Robertson and Caley Thistle coaches line up trials after Thurso Football Academy visit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Caley Thistle manager John Robertson paid a visit to the Thurso Football Academy to help coach and advise more than 100 children.

The Championship club put on two-day sessions for children aged from four to 15 at the Naver all-weather pitch in Thurso.

As a result, nine youngsters from across the age groups have been asked to attend the Inverness academy for trials.

Robertson, who is now ICT’s sporting director, attended on day two and was involved in the coaching as well as presentations.

The players of the sessions who received signed Caley Thistle shirts for their efforts were Joey Macnab, Morven Munro (4-6), Maci Carbry, Matthew Sinclair (7-9), Jay Foubister and Kody Munro (10-15).

Robbo visit is smash hit in Thurso

Thurso Football Academy’s head of coaching Alyn Gunn explained the value from having such top-class coaches pay a visit.

He said: “It was a great couple of days. The two Caley Thistle coaches Daniel Lamond and Mark Watson were great and a credit to their club – the kids really took to the sessions they put on.

“With there now being a number of kids getting the opportunity to show off their skills at the Inverness academy, it has been a really worthwhile event for us to put on.

“I got word on the Friday that John was attending on Tuesday, so it was a great surprise for us to see him go out his way and come up the road to see us.

“In the five to six hours he spent with us, you couldn’t help but learn from him, and we will announce plans in the future where he will be more involved within our set-up as we progress.”

The event, which was sponsored by Cairn Housing Association, was supported by Thurso Active Schools whose young leaders were Keira Gunn and Lauren Cammish.