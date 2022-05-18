Caley Thistle legend Ross Tokely urges side to hit heights again in bid for Premiership promotion

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Caley Thistle star Ross Tokely hopes the leg-weary Highlanders can summon up one final push in their bid to secure promotion back to the Premiership.

Tokely, the club’s record appearance-holder with close to 600 appearances, was a key figure in helping ICT rise all the way to the top-flight in 2004 and return there in 2010 after just one year out.

And the current club TV co-commentator has his fingers crossed Billy Dodds’ aces can see off St Johnstone over two legs in the Premiership play-off final, which kicks off on Friday night at the Caledonian Stadium.

Having knocked out Partick Thistle 3-1 on aggregate in the quarter-final, they defeated Arbroath on penalties on Friday after two goalless semi-final legs.

That amazing semi-final against the league runners-up came despite red cards for Danny Devine and Wallace Duffy in the second half and extra-time respectively and striker Shane Sutherland being stretchered off with a knee injury.

At one stage, due to the three-stoppage subs’ rule, ICT were down to eight men as they couldn’t replace Sutherland, Devine had been sent off and defender Kirk Broadfoot needed treatment on the sidelines.

Inverness will be without Duffy, Sutherland, Roddy MacGregor and Tom Walsh as they host a St Johnstone side who finished 11th in the Premiership, and the much-changed Perth side completed their campaign with a 4-0 loss at Hibs on Sunday.

They will also be without Devine, whose appeal was thrown out by the Scottish FA, leaving Caley Thistle “astonished”.

ICT have won eight of their last 12 fixtures, losing only once, and Tokely insists the Saints are the side who must handle the expectation.

Narrow lead might make difference

Given the exertions of last Friday’s late-night action, Tokely believes even earning a narrow advantage to take to Perth could be massive.

He said: “I just hope there’s enough energy left for these two games.

“With Shane also being injured, it’s a case of going back to the well and asking the players to go again and I’m sure they will.

“It will be tough against St Johnstone and they really need to get off to a good start on Friday. It’s a two-game shoot-off and anything can happen.

“St Johnstone have been down there and struggled in the Premiership. Morale and form right now is certainly lower than Inverness, who are used to winning more games than St Johnstone.

“For Inverness, it is good to have that winning mentality.

“All the pressure is on St Johnstone. They are the side needing to retain their Premiership status.

“Although Inverness will be the underdogs, a good start on Friday gives them something to play for in the second leg.

“Even if they could head to McDiarmid Park with a 1-0 win, it gives them a cushion. They have got the players to do it.”

Large crowd will lift Caley Thistle

Tokely – who said former ICT defender Shaun Rooney “will have to be watched” when he makes his trademark marauding runs for St Johnstone – is calling for fans to turn out in force this Friday.

The attendance at Arbroath on Friday was 5,154, but there was only 2,201 at the home leg for ICT last Tuesday.

A flood of ICT fans, under the banner Section 94, have helped crank up the volume at games in recent months amid the team’s push for promotion.

And ex-defender Tokely insists a backing like the team he played in had when they beat St Johnstone to reach the top-flight 18 years ago could tip the balance in their favour ahead of Monday’s return tie in Perth.

He said: “Section 94 has been great for the club and I would love to see more punters come out. If they can add numbers alongside the Section 94 crowd, it really makes a difference to players.

“Arbroath had more than 5,000 there on Friday. It is a massive game for Inverness – the club are really close to getting into the Premiership.

“The support when we went up against St Johnstone in 2004 really did push us over the line.

“When we ran out of the tunnel, we saw the stadium was packed and, if they could get even up close to 5,000, what a difference it could make. Players get that extra 10-20%, so it could make a difference.”