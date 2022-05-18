Coach heaps praise on Aberdeen Muay Thai Junior Fight Team after five fighters qualify for World Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Coach heaps praise on Aberdeen Muay Thai Junior Fight Team after five fighters qualify for World Championships

By Sophie Goodwin
May 18, 2022, 5:00 pm
Five Aberdeen fighters have been selected to represent Great Britain at the World Muay Thai boxing Championships. From from the back row L-R: Jaxon Ritchie, Cooper Rataj, Jack Robertson, Rudy Da Silva and Zac Sim.
Five Aberdeen fighters have been selected to represent Great Britain at the World Muay Thai boxing Championships. From from the back row L-R: Jaxon Ritchie, Cooper Rataj, Jack Robertson, Rudy Da Silva and Zac Sim.

Muay Thai boxing coach Andrew Rose has praised five of his young fighters after they were selected to represent Great Britain at the WTKA World Championships in Italy.

Aberdeen Muay Thai Junior Fight Team youngsters Rudy Da Silva (15), Jack Robertson (14), Zac Sim (13), Jaxon Ritchie (9) and Cooper Rataj (7) were selected at a qualification event in Barnsley, and will jet off to the World Championships in October.

The fighters, who train with Rose at the Granite Fight Factory, will be the first from the club to compete at the WTKA event, and their coach has hailed it as a “massive” opportunity.

Rose reckons that the UK’s Thai boxing talent is among “the best in the world” and as his fighters routinely compete and win titles on the circuit, he has big expectations for them at the World Championships.

He said: “To get even one person there would have been great – but to get five, it’s incredible. It’s a massive opportunity for them.

“The UK junior Muay Thai scene is probably the best in the world, so we’re constantly competing at the highest level against the best kids in the country.

“We know what to expect and know what we need to do to prepare the boys. I wouldn’t be surprised if we came back with World titles – that’s the expectation of this group.”

‘A credit to their families and the gym’

Rose has heaped praise on each of the fighters, who he says all “live and breathe boxing.”

The Muay Thai coach highlighted their work ethic and commitment as to why they have reached the World Championships.

Aberdeen Muay Thai Junior Fight team’s teenagers, from L-R: Zac Sim (13) Rudy Da Silva (15) Jack Robertson (14),

On the three teenage fighters, Rose said: “Zac has quickly established himself, not just as the best in Scotland, but the best in the UK.

“This year we’ve seen a big difference with things clicking for him – his style, technique and fighting IQ have all improved.

“Jack is the most experienced junior I have in the team – he started when he was only five.

“When he puts his mind to it, he can really achieve some great things in this sport.

“Rudy has already won a Scottish WBC title and a WMO Scottish Title. We’re at the stage now, in the UK, that kids will refuse to fight him.

“He’s beaten everyone in Scotland and we’re starting to see when we put his name forward for shows in England that people are very reluctant to fight him.”

The two younger fighters, Ritchie and Rataj, who are only nine and seven respectively, have also received compliments from their coach.

Aberdeen Muay Thai Junior Fight team’s youngsters, L-R, Jaxon Ritchie (9) and Cooper Rataj (7)

Rose added: “Jaxon has already won Scottish titles and is an experienced fighter. The kid is impossible to tire out – all he wants to do is train and fight.

“He doesn’t shy away from any fight, and always brings his best.

“Cooper hasn’t got as much experience, but to have the mentality like he has at such a young age – he’s fearless.

“At that age I was still trying to ride a bike without stabilisers!”

Aberdeen Muay Thai Junior Fight team are on the look out for sponsorship opportunities to help fund their trip to Italy, if you might be interested contact: andy.rose89@gmail.com

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]