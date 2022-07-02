Caley Thistle midfielder Roddy MacGregor keeps fingers crossed for injury-free season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caley Thistle midfielder Roddy MacGregor keeps fingers crossed for injury-free season

By Paul Chalk
July 2, 2022, 6:00 am
Inverness midfielder Roddy MacGregor, left, challenges Kilmarnock's Rory McKenzie.

Roddy MacGregor is fresh, fit and raring to roll with Caley Thistle after a double-injury blow sidelined him last season.

The Inverness-born attacking midfielder was in great form for the Highlanders as they pressed for a promotion push from the Championship in 2021/22.

However, from mid-January into April, the starlet was sidelined with a thigh injury.

Roddy MacGregor celebrates after scoring against Raith Rovers last season.

Having just returned to the team, MacGregor cracked home a wonderful goal in a 2-1 win at Morton just as the side were picking up steam and roaring towards a third-placed finish and the promotion play-offs.

His final action was playing in a 4-0 cruise against Hamilton in late April when a jaw fracture ended his involvement.

He could only watch as his team-mates knocked out Partick Thistle and Arbroath in the play-offs before being beaten in the second leg of the final at St Johnstone on May 23.

MacGregor was disappointed to have been watching rather than making a telling impact. He hopes fortunes fall in his favour this season.

He said: “It was a really frustrating season for me personally. I came back from a thigh injury and then before the play-offs I broke my jaw, so it was not ideal. The boys did really well and I would have loved to have tried to help the team.

“Hopefully I can get a wee bit more luck this season, stay injury-free and get more games under my belt.”

MacGregor stressed how the focus at Inverness has to be on the future rather than reflect on their heart-breaking play-off loss at Park in the final kicks of a long, hard campaign.

He said: “Everyone was really disappointed at the end of last season, with how it ended, but we can’t change it and we have dusted ourselves down and we’re focused on what we can do this season. Hopefully we can achieve our aim.”

MacGregor hits 10th goal in rout

MacGregor was on the scoresheet as ICT crushed Clach 10-0 in a bounce game at Grant Street on Wednesday.

On Saturday, they face another Highland League host in Brora Rangers before taking on St Johnstone on Tuesday in a closed-door game.

MacGregor felt sorry for his beaten city opponents in midweek, but hopes his own team can keep sharpening up against the Cattachs at Dudgeon Park.

He added: “Everyone was delighted to be back and there was a really good intensity to our game on Wednesday night.

Roddy MacGregor, left, keeps tabs on Arbroath’s Scott Stewart.

“The scoreline was harsh on Clach, it didn’t truly reflect how the game went because they gave their all.

“Brora will be another tough test for us. Pre-season is all about getting minutes in the legs and getting the sharpness back. Wednesday was a really good performance and hopefully we can build upon that.”

 

