Caley Thistle coach Barry Wilson targets momentum as Premier Sports Cup progress awaits

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barry Wilson is urging Caley Thistle to carry on winning – all the way into their Championship opener later this month.

The Inverness first-team coach is delighted after the players posted 1-0 and 2-1 wins over Kelty Hearts and Livingston to lead Premier Sports Cup group G.

Victory against League 2 visitors Albion Rovers on Tuesday would all but certainly take them into the last 16 – with Saturday’s home clash with Cove Rangers still to come.

ICT, who were pipped to promotion to the Premiership by St Johnstone in May’s play-off final, are gearing up for a Championship title charge, while also aiming to reach the next round of the League Cup.

🔜 It's our first home match of the season tomorrow as we face Albion Rovers 🎟️ Adults: £10, Concessions: £5, Under 12s: Free! Tickets available from https://t.co/6z5nBMn9qE, Club Shop and over the phone 01463 222880 (during office hours) Get behind the team🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/mRVgJDLkJt — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) July 18, 2022

Strong form ahead of league starting

It has been six years since the Caley Jags got past the groups and Wilson said winning the two ties this week would bring two-fold benefits.

He said: “We’re in a strong position, with two wins and having played Kelty and the top seeds Livingston away from home.

“That’s in the bank now, but it counts for nothing if we slip up against Albion Rovers and/or Cove.

“We still have a big job to do and have to be at it.

“There should be confidence in the squad, given the form we finished last season (in). We’ve taken that into the start this season, but we can’t get carried away – it is just two games.

“We also know both games could have gone either way. It was a late winner at Kelty and Livingston missed a chance (with a late penalty).

“We’ve had the breaks, but probably deserved them.”

“Reaching the knock-out stages would obviously be big, but it’s a funny one in the League Cup.

“Everyone looks at the format it takes at the moment. It is what it is.

“But there’s a financial gain to qualifying and like most clubs in our position you can’t turn that down.

“We will be going full pelt to get that.

“It’s not just about that, it is about the momentum it gives going into the league campaign.

“If we can get through the cup section, we can put it on the back-burner and concentrate on the league.

“You want some momentum going into that first league game. We’re aiming to get the boys fit, get them game-time, so we have plenty of options for Queen’s Park here (in the league) in Inverness a week on Saturday.”

‘No slip-ups, no mistakes’ – Wilson

Maintaining their focus will be vital against Rovers, who stunned Kelty with a 2-0 win in Fife at the weekend.

That’s why Wilson says the chance of reaching a Hampden semi-final after a few more matches isn’t in their minds.

He said: “We don’t want to look too far in front.

“First and foremost, we have to get through this stage. Then you never know who you’re going to get in the next round.

“We can’t look too far in front, we can only look forward to Albion Rovers.

“We’ll try not to have any slip-ups, no mistakes, and we’ll see where that takes us.”

Reports highlight Rovers’ weapons

And former winger Wilson says the coaches have done their homework on their next opponents and is sure they’ll bring their own threats north.

He added: “We’ve had Albion watched and we have match reports. They are physical and get the ball forward quickly.

“We’ll have to handle that aspect, but if we can get the ball down and play it quickly, we’re hoping we’ll have the players who can get the job done.”

Pitch in good shape after major gigs

Wilson is looking forward to the side’s return to the Caledonian Stadium.

He reports no damage has been done following the recent Andrea Bocelli and Duran Duran gigs at the ground.

He said: “We’ve been out on the pitch, and (head groundsman) Dale (Stephen) has got it looking pretty good considering the upheaval there was with the concerts.

“We’re looking forward to getting out there in front of the home fans.

“Our away fans have been brilliant in our last two ties, so hopefully the fans will come out.

“They haven’t seen us for a wee while, so hopefully we’ll get a decent crowd that can spur us on to get three points – which would take us a step closer to qualifying.”

ICT should be bolstered by the return of captain Sean Welsh and defender Wallace Duffy from injury, while full-back Cammy Harper and midfielder Scott Allardice should also be fine after recent knocks.

Tickets for the Albion Rovers tie are just £10 for adults and £5 for concessions, with under-12s free when accompanied by a paying adult.