Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Queen’s Park boss Owen Coyle rates Caley Thistle as one of three ‘favourites’ for Championship ahead of opener

By Paul Chalk
July 29, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 29, 2022, 12:28 pm
Queen's Park manager Owen Coyle (left), director of football Marijn Beuker (centre) and chief executive Leeann Dempster will all have visions for success in the Championship.
Owen Coyle insists Queen’s Park are no flash in the pan – and they aim to prove that on their second-tier return, which starts against “favourites” Inverness.

The Spiders’ manager is full of praise for Saturday’s opening day hosts, Caley Thistle, in the Championship and believes they are one of three genuine title-contenders this season.

But he is also determined for his club to show over the next 10 months they are on the rise with a solid plan for progression as their foundation.

The former Ross County, Burnley, Bolton, Blackburn boss tasted success in India in recent years.

Not only did he turn around the fortunes of Chennaiyin, who reached ISL play-off final, he went on to guide Jamshedpur to their first honour in the shape of the Super League Shield.

Owen Coyle wants his team to show what they’re capable of at Inverness this weekend.

Coyle, who was in charge at County during the 2017/18 Premiership campaign, came into Queen’s Park with long-time assistant Sandy Stewart at the crunch point of last season and helped guide the fourth-placed League 1 club to promotion via the play-offs.

Unfancied, they deservedly took care of Championship strugglers Dunfermline Athletic and an Airdrie side they’d not had the better of all season to take their place in the second level of Scottish football.

The club, backed largely by the investment of businessman Lord Willie Haughey, opted to move away from their 152-year amateur status a few years ago to become professional.

The focus is not just on being competitive in the here and now. Having recruited highly-rated youth guru Marijn Beuker from AZ Alkmaar as their director of football, Queen’s Park mean business.

40 years since youth-focused Queen’s Park played in second tier

Coyle told the Press and Journal he’s proud of their progress in recent months and stressed bringing through rising stars is a big goal for all at the Glasgow club.

He said: “Like everybody, when you are kicking off the new season you are excited about what lies ahead.

“It’s a wee bit more special for us as it will be the first time in nearly 40 years since Queen’s Park played at one level below the premier league.

“At that time, I think there were only three leagues, so that shows the progress the club has made.

“We want to make sure we’re competitive in the league.

“Queen’s Park is not about a knee-jerk reaction, or about just what we do in one season. It’s about building for the future.

“We want to build an academy where young players have the pathway to come through every year. In terms of our core values and principles of Queen’s Park, nothing has changed.

“It is a great story, but it’s not about a quick-fix or throwing endless money (at the club). Nothing could be further from the truth.

“It’s about being balanced and understanding. We’re already bringing young players through and will continue to do. If we do that in the years to come, it will be a brilliant adventure.”

Coyle full of praise for ‘exciting’ ICT

Looking at Caley Thistle, Coyle rates the quality of squad built by his former Dundee United team-mate Billy Dodds after the finished third last term and reached the play-off final.

He said: “Inverness are a credit to themselves. I’d say Dundee, Inverness and Partick Thistle are the three favourites for the league.

“Inverness have started the season so well in the Premier Sports Cup, including winning at Livingston.

“The accolades they have received are merited because they have a strong side with many exciting players.

“They’ve brought back Daniel MacKay (on loan from Hibs), who is very quick, and George Oakley is a player I’ve always liked.

Owen Coyle is a big admirer of ICT striker Billy Mckay.

“Billy Mckay is the consummate professional and a real gem of a lad, while Austin Samuels has got pace, Aaron Doran is a fantastic player with great ability and Roddy MacGregor is a player I admire, too.

“All the boys at the back are so dependable, while big Mark Ridgers in goal has been great for years and he loves his club.

“Inverness have a very good team and there is no doubt they will be in at the business end, but we want to come up and show what we can play a little bit ourselves.”

