Caley Thistle fan view: One of the better 0-0 draws you are likely to see

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

We might not have had any goals but we certainly had quite a game at the Caledonian Stadium on Saturday.

It was one of the better 0-0 draws you are ever likely to see and a point apiece was probably about right, though both teams will feel they had chances to win the game.

I have to say I was very impressed with Queen’s Park. They started the game at high speed and played at a pretty lively tempo all afternoon. Against this team you can’t afford to be hesitant or wait for the ball to come to you.

It’s a long time since I have seen a team get the ball from one box to the other as quickly as Queens do.

They are clearly candidates for the title and Owen Coyle may well have been the more disappointed of the two managers at not picking up all three points.

Having said that, I still think Caley Thistle played pretty well on Saturday.

They probably created the better chances in the first half but I felt they faded a bit in the last half hour of the game. Both teams had spells in the ascendancy and both keepers played very well.

With new faces arriving at the club and others being recalled from clubs where they were on loan, it gives Billy Dodds some badly needed extra strength on the bench.

Perhaps we might even see a few more players back soon which would help to keep the recent good form going as we head towards the business end of the season.

First of all, though, we face the Spiders again on Saturday in the Scottish Cup.

I’m sure both teams will make changes for that game and this time I think we’ll get a few goals.