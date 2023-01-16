Caley Thistle fan view: One of the better 0-0 draws you are likely to see

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle fan view: One of the better 0-0 draws you are likely to see

By David Sutherland
January 16, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 16, 2023, 12:05 pm
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds, left, and his Queen's Park counterpart Owen Coyle. Image: SNS.
We might not have had any goals but we certainly had quite a game at the Caledonian Stadium on Saturday.

It was one of the better 0-0 draws you are ever likely to see and a point apiece was probably about right, though both teams will feel they had chances to win the game.

I have to say I was very impressed with Queen’s Park. They started the game at high speed and played at a pretty lively tempo all afternoon. Against this team you can’t afford to be hesitant or wait for the ball to come to you.

It’s a long time since I have seen a team get the ball from one box to the other as quickly as Queens do.

They are clearly candidates for the title and Owen Coyle may well have been the more disappointed of the two managers at not picking up all three points.

Having said that, I still think Caley Thistle played pretty well on Saturday.

They probably created the better chances in the first half but I felt they faded a bit in the last half hour of the game. Both teams had spells in the ascendancy and both keepers played very well.

With new faces arriving at the club and others being recalled from clubs where they were on loan, it gives Billy Dodds some badly needed extra strength on the bench.

Perhaps we might even see a few more players back soon which would help to keep the recent good form going as we head towards the business end of the season.

First of all, though, we face the Spiders again on Saturday in the Scottish Cup.

I’m sure both teams will make changes for that game and this time I think we’ll get a few goals.

Caley Thistle 0-0 Queen’s Park – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as ICT keep leaders in sight

