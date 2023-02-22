Caley Thistle defender Robbie Deas linked with summer move to Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caley Thistle defender Robbie Deas linked with summer move to Livingston

By Paul Third
February 22, 2023, 8:53 am Updated: February 22, 2023, 12:03 pm
Caley Thistle defender Robbie Deas has been linked with a move to Livingston. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle defender Robbie Deas has been linked with a summer move to Premiership club Livingston.

Livi boss David Martindale is reportedly planning a move for the former Celtic defender as a replacement for Jack Fitzwater who is expected to quit the Lions when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Deas returned to the Inverness squad following a four-month absence due to a broken leg in his side’s Scottish Cup win at Livi earlier this month.

He has made 63 appearances for Caley Thistle with his last coming in the 1-1 draw with Raith in October when he suffered his injury.

The 22-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer, is expected to play a key role in his club’s push for a play-off spot between now and the end of the season in the Championship.

