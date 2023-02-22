Caley Thistle defender Robbie Deas linked with summer move to Livingston

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle defender Robbie Deas has been linked with a summer move to Premiership club Livingston.

Livi boss David Martindale is reportedly planning a move for the former Celtic defender as a replacement for Jack Fitzwater who is expected to quit the Lions when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Deas returned to the Inverness squad following a four-month absence due to a broken leg in his side’s Scottish Cup win at Livi earlier this month.

He has made 63 appearances for Caley Thistle with his last coming in the 1-1 draw with Raith in October when he suffered his injury.

The 22-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer, is expected to play a key role in his club’s push for a play-off spot between now and the end of the season in the Championship.