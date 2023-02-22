Female pedestrian hit by car near Aberdeen Arts Centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car near Aberdeen Arts Centre.

The incident happened at about 8.35am at the East North Street and the King Street junction.

Emergency services attended and police blocked off one carriageway.

The pedestrian was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the incident.

At around 9.50am, the road was reopened.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 8.35am on Wednesday, February 22, we were made aware of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car on East North Street, Aberdeen.

“The female pedestrian was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and the road has reopened.”