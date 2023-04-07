Billy Dodds wary of Raith Rovers ahead of latest Caley Thistle crunch clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Billy Dodds wary of Raith Rovers ahead of latest Caley Thistle crunch clash

After four wins from five games, Inverness aim to advance towards the Championship play-offs.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Images: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Images: Euan Cherry/SNS Group

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds is reading nothing into Raith Rovers’ midweek loss – and is urging his side to be on their guard as they step up their late promotion bid.

In Championship and Scottish Cup games, Inverness have won four of their last five and are aiming to defeat Rovers and all but put them out of play-off contention.

The Kirkcaldy team, bossed by Ian Murray, lost 2-1 against relegation-threatened Hamilton on Tuesday night, leaving them one place and one point behind ICT, who are sixth.

Back-to-back victories over Partick Thistle and Morton mean ICT are six points away from the top-four.

If they win their game in hand against Arbroath on Tuesday, they can made further advances with what will then be just four league matches remaining.

Patience could be vital against Rovers

However, for that to become a possibility, they must defeat a Raith team which Dodds stresses have threats, despite four defeats in their last six outings in all competitions.

He said: “Raith are a good team. I watched their game against Queen’s Park and they had loads of chances.

“I watched them during the week against Hamilton as well, so you can see they’re struggling for a wee bit of consistency.

Inverness manager Billy Dodds at training. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group

“They could have gone above us, and I really like the way Ian sets up his team.

“They’re hard to handle at times because they move the ball well, but they move when they don’t have it as well.

“They cause teams problems, so we’re going to have to put in the same sort of performances we did against Morton and Partick.

“We might have to be patient at times, because we know they can be a threat, but we know where we are as a club.”

Caley Thistle are back in contention

From Raith, in seventh, all the way up, clubs will fancy their chances in these closing five or six matches to nail a play-off position.

Caley Thistle, who lost to St Johnstone in last year’s play-off final, are in sparkling form at the perfect time.

Dodds is cautiously optimistic that his players, who face Falkirk in the Scottish Cup semi-final on April 29, can deliver another shot at promotion.

He said: “You can’t guarantee anything in this division.

“It’s so up and down, but anybody who puts a run together – and we’ve started to – will be in it.

“We looked out of it for a wee while, but my players have responded brilliantly again to get into a position where if we handle the run in properly, we’ve got a great chance.”

Players are handling heat ‘brilliantly’

The Inverness manager explained his determined squad are demonstrating how they can handle the heat in matches they must keep winning.

He added: “I think they have shown their mental strength already.

“With the games we’ve had and the points we’ve had to take – and I include the Scottish Cup win over Kilmarnock – we’ve handled it brilliantly.”

On-loan St Mirren midfielder, who came off injured early against Morton on Saturday, has a chance of making it against Raith, as does defender Danny Devine, who has been sidelined in the past fortnight.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Caley Thistle

Natalie Bodiam in action for Caley Thistle Women.
Caley Thistle Women forward Natalie Bodiam on her 'dream job' at ICT, SWPL memories…
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds rejects 'easier run-in' claim as play-off chase steps up
Caledonian Stadium - home of Inverness Caledonian Thistle. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group.
Inverness Caledonian Thistle oppose Glasgow club's attempts to 'copy' name
Caley Thistle's Austin Samuels in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS Group
Caley Thistle's Austin Samuels hopes he is hitting full fitness at the right time
Inverness defender Zak Delaney. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds praises Zak Delaney for impressing after defensive switch
Barry Robson during Aberdeen training at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson showed strong mentality as Caley Thistle starlet, says Richie…
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle know how to handle pressure of Championship play-off race, insists manager Billy…
David Carson, centre, leads the Inverness celebrations after netting the winner at Morton. Images: Sammy Turner/SNS Group
Caley Thistle fan view: Rare David Carson strike leaves Oakley in the shade
David Carson celebrates his late winner at Morton. Images: Sammy Turner/SNS Group
Caley Thistle hero David Carson has eyes on the prize after sinking Morton
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds makes his point from the sidelines. Images: Sammy Turner/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds hails spirited side after digging deep for win at…

Most Read

1
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
2
The High Court in Glasgow
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death
3
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Jordan MacDonald appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. . Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson / Facebook Date; Unknown
Domestic abuser who targeted two different partners appears in the dock
4
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Knox admitted being concenred in the supply with coaccused Calum Findlay Picture shows; Carol Knox, Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Pair who hid thousands of pounds worth of cocaine inside their bodies could be…
6
James Clunes, 75, and his brutal attacker Miguel Meyler, 29. Image Clunes family/DC Thomson.
Vicious attacker who stabbed and robbed frail cancer victim finally brought to justice
7
Police seized the drugs yesterday. Image: Shutterstock.
Two charged after £15,000 drugs and cash find in Inverness
8
Paul Cattermole (James Arnold/PA)
S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies aged 46
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court story Picture shows; Thomas Drever leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Kathryn Wylie/DCT Media Date; 05/04/2023
Man assaulted police officers after trying to film them on his phone
10
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen dealer jailed after £60,000 drugs raid

More from Press and Journal

The posters were unveiled at a public meeting called to fight the power lines plan
Hard-hitting posters unveiled as campaigners step up fight against power lines plan
Aberdeen City Council has contacted the police due to the incidents on school buses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Lochside Academy bus drivers 'breaking down' amidst abuse from pupils
Eloise Wilson, 6 from Lossiemouth at Brodie Castle this Easter. Image by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Big bunny at heart of Easter fun at Brodie Castle
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Malky Mackay feels Ross County can take confidence into St Johnstone trip
To go with story by Garrett Stell. Jim and Mairi MacPherson and the Macpherson museum in Badenoch tell the story of James Macpherson as a historian, not just a poet. Picture shows; James and Mairi MacPherson and the MacPherson museum in Badenoch. Newtonmore. Supplied by Jim and Mairi MacPherson Date; Unknown
Macpherson on MacPherson: Highland historians paint the pen behind Ossian in a new light
Small vessel disease and dementia on film MRI. Pic: Shutterstock.
Dementia: The silent killer touching the lives of more and more Scots
Skye will visit Aberdour this weekend.
Shinty: Ballachulish step back from the brink and will play on
Members of the Elgin and Lossie Forces and Veterans Association Breakfast Club Dougie and Tracie France (right) presented Easter Eggs to the children's ward of Dr Grays Hospital, Elgin. Accepting the gifts were staff nurse Grace Mason and play leader Jamie Alexander (left). Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Special Easter treat in store for children's ward patients at Dr Gray's
To go with story by Neil Drysdale. Big Interview with Isla Traquair Picture shows; Isla Traquair on 'This Morning'. London. Supplied by Isla Traquair/Shutterstock Date; Unknown
Big Interview: Isla Traquair on talking, stalking and seeing crimes as both journalist and…
Scotland Women beat Australia 1-0 in a friendly match. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: Scotland Women's 1-0 win over World Cup co-hosts Australia is step in…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented