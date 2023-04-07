Caley Thistle Women forward Natalie Bodiam on her ‘dream job’ at ICT, SWPL memories and SWF Championship ambitions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle Women forward Natalie Bodiam on her ‘dream job’ at ICT, SWPL memories and SWF Championship ambitions

Bodiam works as massage therapist for Caley Thistle.

By Sophie Goodwin
Natalie Bodiam in action for Caley Thistle Women.
Natalie Bodiam in action for Caley Thistle Women.

If anybody knows what it’s like to be a part of Caley Thistle, it’s Natalie Bodiam.

The 35-year-old has played for the Caley Jags ever since 2019 – when the club took over Inverness City, who Bodiam had previously turned out for for more than decade.

It was her association with the Highlanders which saw her secure her “dream job” after she went back to college aged 30 to study sports therapy.

“It’s a good connection for the women’s team to have,” Bodiam said. “It’s what helped me get my job in the first place.

“I knew the Caley CEO Scot (Gardiner) through doing the kit launches because they’d always get one of the female players involved.

“That opened doors for me to get my job as a massage therapist at the club.”

Playing and working for ICT

Bodiam loves her job and the exhilarating experiences she gets because of it, such as Caley Thistle’s upcoming Scottish Cup semi-final against Falkirk on April 29.

“It’s my dream job,” Bodiam said. “I wake up every day looking forward to going to work.

“It’s just such an adventure getting to go away with the team to all the different stadiums.

“We’ve got the Scottish Cup semi-final coming up and that’s going to be such a big game at Hampden.

“For me, that’s going to be such an amazing experience – not many folks get to experience that kind of game behind-the-scenes like that.”

Inverness celebrate Sean Welsh’s winner which sent them to Hampden. Image: SNS.

The club boast a good relationship with the women’s team, Bodiam says, and she believes her job has helped create a stronger link between the men’s and women’s teams.

“I think being under the Caley Thistle banner has given us a boost,” Bodiam said.

“We get more limelight which is always good for women’s football.

“I’ve got a really good relationship with everybody at the club.

“With playing on a Sunday, I’ll come in for work on Monday and the boys will be asking how we’ve got on.

“They show an interest in our team which is really nice.”

Coming up against Scotland’s best and ICT’s ambitions

Back in the Inverness City days, Bodiam and her team-mates played at the highest level in Scotland in the SWPL, as she recalls coming up against the league giants in their first game after promotion.

“There’s a moment we all come back to and can have a laugh about,” Bodiam said.

“When we first got promoted, our very first game was against Glasgow City.

Natalie Bodiam, right, playing for Inverness City in 2012.

“We somehow went 1-0 up and we thought here we go – it’s our first game and we’re going to beat the best team in Scotland.

“We ended up getting beat 10-1 but for that five minutes we were ahead, it was such a buzz.

“At that point, Glasgow City had Rachel Corsie and other big players, who are still playing for Scotland now.”

With Caley Thistle now playing in the Scottish third-tier – the SWF Championship – Bodiam hopes one day they will secure promotion back to the highest level.

And although the forward admits this campaign hasn’t gone the way they had originally wanted, Bodiam believes it has provided Inverness a foundation to build on next season.

Caley Thistle’s Natalie Bodiam. Image: Alex Todd/SportPix for SWF.

Caley Thistle are in the midst of a good run of form, having won three consecutive league games – against Greenock Morton twice and Dryburgh – for the first time this season.

“Every season we go into, it’s with the plan of pushing for promotion,” Bodiam said.

“The national Championship structure has maybe been a bit higher than we expected.

“You look at the results in the league and everybody’s been taking points off each other, you just can’t predict what way games are going to go.

“It’s been a very high level and I think that means we’ll be better prepared for what’s to come next season.

“We’ll go into that wanting to push for that promotion spot.”

Inverness travel to SWF Championship league-leaders Livingston on Sunday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Caley Thistle

Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Images: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Billy Dodds wary of Raith Rovers ahead of latest Caley Thistle crunch clash
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds rejects 'easier run-in' claim as play-off chase steps up
Caledonian Stadium - home of Inverness Caledonian Thistle. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group.
Inverness Caledonian Thistle oppose Glasgow club's attempts to 'copy' name
Caley Thistle's Austin Samuels in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS Group
Caley Thistle's Austin Samuels hopes he is hitting full fitness at the right time
Inverness defender Zak Delaney. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds praises Zak Delaney for impressing after defensive switch
Barry Robson during Aberdeen training at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson showed strong mentality as Caley Thistle starlet, says Richie…
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle know how to handle pressure of Championship play-off race, insists manager Billy…
David Carson, centre, leads the Inverness celebrations after netting the winner at Morton. Images: Sammy Turner/SNS Group
Caley Thistle fan view: Rare David Carson strike leaves Oakley in the shade
David Carson celebrates his late winner at Morton. Images: Sammy Turner/SNS Group
Caley Thistle hero David Carson has eyes on the prize after sinking Morton
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds makes his point from the sidelines. Images: Sammy Turner/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds hails spirited side after digging deep for win at…

Most Read

1
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
2
The High Court in Glasgow
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death
3
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Jordan MacDonald appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. . Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson / Facebook Date; Unknown
Domestic abuser who targeted two different partners appears in the dock
4
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Knox admitted being concenred in the supply with coaccused Calum Findlay Picture shows; Carol Knox, Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Pair who hid thousands of pounds worth of cocaine inside their bodies could be…
6
James Clunes, 75, and his brutal attacker Miguel Meyler, 29. Image Clunes family/DC Thomson.
Vicious attacker who stabbed and robbed frail cancer victim finally brought to justice
7
Police seized the drugs yesterday. Image: Shutterstock.
Two charged after £15,000 drugs and cash find in Inverness
8
Paul Cattermole (James Arnold/PA)
S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies aged 46
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court story Picture shows; Thomas Drever leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Kathryn Wylie/DCT Media Date; 05/04/2023
Man assaulted police officers after trying to film them on his phone
10
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen dealer jailed after £60,000 drugs raid

More from Press and Journal

The posters were unveiled at a public meeting called to fight the power lines plan
Hard-hitting posters unveiled as campaigners step up fight against power lines plan
Aberdeen City Council has contacted the police due to the incidents on school buses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Lochside Academy bus drivers 'breaking down' amidst abuse from pupils
Eloise Wilson, 6 from Lossiemouth at Brodie Castle this Easter. Image by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Big bunny at heart of Easter fun at Brodie Castle
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Malky Mackay feels Ross County can take confidence into St Johnstone trip
To go with story by Garrett Stell. Jim and Mairi MacPherson and the Macpherson museum in Badenoch tell the story of James Macpherson as a historian, not just a poet. Picture shows; James and Mairi MacPherson and the MacPherson museum in Badenoch. Newtonmore. Supplied by Jim and Mairi MacPherson Date; Unknown
Macpherson on MacPherson: Highland historians paint the pen behind Ossian in a new light
Small vessel disease and dementia on film MRI. Pic: Shutterstock.
Dementia: The silent killer touching the lives of more and more Scots
Skye will visit Aberdour this weekend.
Shinty: Ballachulish step back from the brink and will play on
Members of the Elgin and Lossie Forces and Veterans Association Breakfast Club Dougie and Tracie France (right) presented Easter Eggs to the children's ward of Dr Grays Hospital, Elgin. Accepting the gifts were staff nurse Grace Mason and play leader Jamie Alexander (left). Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Special Easter treat in store for children's ward patients at Dr Gray's
To go with story by Neil Drysdale. Big Interview with Isla Traquair Picture shows; Isla Traquair on 'This Morning'. London. Supplied by Isla Traquair/Shutterstock Date; Unknown
Big Interview: Isla Traquair on talking, stalking and seeing crimes as both journalist and…
Scotland Women beat Australia 1-0 in a friendly match. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: Scotland Women's 1-0 win over World Cup co-hosts Australia is step in…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented