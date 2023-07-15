Billy Dodds: Rustiness to be expected from Caley Thistle after 2-1 win against Bonnyrigg Rose

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds was not surprised his team were not in full-flight on the opening day as they defeated Bonnyrigg 2-1 in the opening game of their Viaplay Cup campaign.

Aaron Doran’s deadly double in the first half put the Championship side on their way to victory before a late Kieran McGachie header halved the scoreline.

Fellow Championship side Airdrieonians beat Dumbarton 2-0 in the other tie in Group E, with a couple of late goals.

The late goal for Bonnyrigg created some unwanted late tension, but the head coach was satisfied to get three points on the board straight away.

Today saw the first time we have ever played @BonnyriggRose and to commemorate the occasion John Robertson presented Charlie Kirkwood, the Chairman of Bonnyrigg, with a specially engraved Quaich. pic.twitter.com/W2E2A0OaeA — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) July 15, 2023

He said: “I felt it was comfortable apart from the last three minutes of injury-time when we lost a daft goal.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re one of the best teams on the planet or one of the worst, at 2-1 the opposition can start throwing things into your box.

“Overall, I thought we showed what I expected – a lot of good stuff, a lot of rustiness, but two brilliant goals from Aaron Doran.

“We had to take June off to lessen the risk of injuries this season. We’ve given them the right rest in a shortened pre-season, so I expect rustiness.

“Overall today we did quite well in stages – and there’s more to come.

“Full credit to Bonnyrigg – they’re a good wee team at that level and have good, tidy players.

“I never felt threatened until the goal went in, though, although they had a chance ot two within the game.

“Overall, I’m very pleased with the three points, but we can get better.”

FULL TIME: ICTFC 2-1 Bonnyrigg Rose We start our ViaPlay Group campaign with three points thanks to Aaron Doran's first-half double. pic.twitter.com/FHnzmNTjv5 — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) July 15, 2023

Fans can still Doran deliver for ICT

And Dodds is urging his match-winner Doran to keep believing he can still deliver telling results for the Championship team.

He said: ““I’m always on his case to be more positive. He must be fed up with me, but I know it is there within him.

“I always demand more because players should start worrying when I stop demanding off them, because that would be me thinking that it is pointless now.

“But I’ve always demanded more from Aaron, because he has that in him. He can score goals. Sometimes Aaron doubts himself and I don’t know why because he is still quick enough and a strong enough runner who makes intelligent runs.

“The Inverness fans might have to get used to not seeing him as an out-and-out winger now because as you get older and wiser your game changes and I think that’s where Aaron is at.

“He is a guy who can play off the front and make intelligent runs, get into good positions and keep the ball.

“He’s a different type of player from when he was 24 or 25.”

Inverness now head to Dumbarton in the cup on Tuesday, with the Midlothian team at home to Premiership Dundee the same evening.