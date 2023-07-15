Billy Dodds: Rustiness to be expected from Caley Thistle after 2-1 win against Bonnyrigg Rose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Billy Dodds: Rustiness to be expected from Caley Thistle after 2-1 win against Bonnyrigg Rose

Aaron Doran's double in the downpours earns Inverness an opening-day victory against their League Two visitors.

By Paul Chalk
Nathan Shaw, of ICT, takes on Bonnyrigg's Conor Doan. Images: Jasperimages
Nathan Shaw, of ICT, takes on Bonnyrigg's Conor Doan. Images: Jasperimages

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds was not surprised his team were not in full-flight on the opening day as they defeated Bonnyrigg 2-1 in the opening game of their Viaplay Cup campaign.

Aaron Doran’s deadly double in the first half put the Championship side on their way to victory before a late Kieran McGachie header halved the scoreline.

Fellow Championship side Airdrieonians beat Dumbarton 2-0 in the other tie in Group E, with a couple of late goals.

The late goal for Bonnyrigg created some unwanted late tension, but the head coach was satisfied to get three points on the board straight away.

He said: “I felt it was comfortable apart from the last three minutes of injury-time when we lost a daft goal.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re one of the best teams on the planet or one of the worst, at 2-1 the opposition can start throwing things into your box.

“Overall, I thought we showed what I expected – a lot of good stuff, a lot of rustiness, but two brilliant goals from Aaron Doran.

“We had to take June off to lessen the risk of injuries this season. We’ve given them the right rest in a shortened pre-season, so I expect rustiness.

“Overall today we did quite well in stages – and there’s more to come.

“Full credit to Bonnyrigg – they’re a good wee team at that level and have good, tidy players.

“I never felt threatened until the goal went in, though, although they had a chance ot two within the game.

“Overall, I’m very pleased with the three points, but we can get better.”

Fans can still Doran deliver for ICT

And Dodds is urging his match-winner Doran to keep believing he can still deliver telling results for the Championship team.

He said: ““I’m always on his case to be more positive. He must be fed up with me, but I know it is there within him.

“I always demand more because players should start worrying when I stop demanding off them, because that would be me thinking that it is pointless now.

“But I’ve always demanded more from Aaron, because he has that in him. He can score goals. Sometimes Aaron doubts himself and I don’t know why because he is still quick enough and a strong enough runner who makes intelligent runs.

“The Inverness fans might have to get used to not seeing him as an out-and-out winger now because as you get older and wiser your game changes and I think that’s where Aaron is at.

“He is a guy who can play off the front and make intelligent runs, get into good positions and keep the ball.

“He’s a different type of player from when he was 24 or 25.”

Inverness now head to Dumbarton in the cup on Tuesday, with the Midlothian team at home to Premiership Dundee the same evening.

More from Caley Thistle

ICT Aaron Doran takes the congratulations of his team-mates after opening the scoring. Images: Jasperimage
Caley Thistle 2-1 Bonnyrigg Rose - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Charlie Gilmour, in action for Cove Rangers, last season. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Waiting game almost over for Caley Thistle signing Charlie Gilmour
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group
Billy Dodds says he signed new deal because he didn't want to 'desert' Caley…
Adam Brooks
Beating rivals to striker Adam Brooks delights Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds
Former Caley Jags defender Darren Dods, left, expects his old club to have a strong season. Image: SNS.
Darren Dods: Everything in Caley Thistle's favour ahead of home Viaplay Cup opener against…
Austin Samuels hit three goals within two pre-season wins against Elgin City and Nairn County. Now he aims to hit the goal trail against Bonnyrigg Rose in the Viaplay Cup this weekend. Image: SNS Group
Austin Samuels: No better striking teacher in Scotland than Caley Thistle team-mate Billy Mckay
Nairn County manager Steven Mackay is looking for an improvement after seeing his side suffer against a sharp Caley Jags team on Tuesday. Image: Jasper Image
Nairn County score two top talents from Ross County
Caley Jags assistant manager Scott Kellacher is happy following 5-1 and 6-0 wins against Elgin City and Nairn County. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle looking sharp - but two more signings are on the radar, Scott…
David Carson, Austin Samuels and Adam Brooks model Caley Thistle's new 2023-24 away kit. Image: Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC
Orange is the new black for Caley Thistle as Inverness unveil new away strip
Caley Thistle's Ethan Cairns, left, with brother Owen, of Elgin City, who played against one another in Saturday's friendly. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Brothers Ethan and Owen Cairns set for new seasons at Caley Thistle and Elgin…