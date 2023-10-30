Striker Cillian Sheridan says he’s signed for Caley Thistle with ‘chip on shoulder’ to ‘prove’ himself

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Striker Cillian Sheridan says he’s signed for Caley Thistle with ‘chip on shoulder’ to ‘prove’ himself

After a period on the outside of Scottish football looking in following injury, the 34-year-old Irishman made his Inverness debut in Saturday's 1-0 Championship win over Airdrieonians.

By Alasdair Fraser
Inverness' Cillian Sheridan making his debut against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS.
Inverness' Cillian Sheridan making his debut against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS.

Cillian Sheridan feared he was becoming Scottish football’s forgotten man before Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson dialled his number.

And the veteran former Republic of Ireland striker says the experience means he is carrying a “wee chip on the shoulder” and extra hunger to prove himself in the Championship with Inverness.

Saturday’s debut from the bench was Sheridan’s first proper kick of a ball since last February’s injury trauma for Dundee against Raith Rovers.

The 34-year-old helped see out a slender 1-0 victory over Airdrieonians which lifted the Highlanders back to within five points of the top four after a disastrous start to the campaign.

Sheridan ruptured his Achilles tendon in the Challenge Cup semi-final with the Dees – a second such injury within 16 months – and he was released in the summer, although the Dens Park club supported his recovery.

Ex-Celtic and Dundee forward Cillian Sheridan has joined Inverness, initially until January. Image: SNS.

After knocking back a couple of offers earlier this season, the reality dawned that football might just move on without him.

Sheridan, who has signed a deal with Caley Thistle until mid-January, revealed: “I’ve been without a club for a long spell – although Tony Docherty and Dundee were very good with me over the summer.

“They got me back fit and let me stay and train.

“I haven’t had the match time that I needed and wanted, but despite being a free agent since the end of last season, I haven’t taken time off.

“I’ve been in training, getting fit, and making sure I was ready if and when the call came.

“There were a few things I didn’t feel I was interested in at the time.

“It was a little bit quieter than I expected and the more it went on I got a real sense of out of sight, out of mind.

“Football doesn’t wait for you. As soon as chances come up, you need to take them – and this is a really good opportunity for me.

“As soon as I got the call to come up and work with the manager, I took it.

“It is a good club, I know, from past seasons playing against them in the Premiership.

“Last season, they had a good season and got to a Scottish Cup final, so there’s definitely potential there.

“I’m not looking too far ahead. My first aim is to get back playing – and not be forgotten.

“After those few months out, it gives you a little bit of extra hunger and a wee chip on your shoulder to prove yourself

“Hopefully I can use that to the good for Caley Thistle.”

Inverness’ Cillian Sheridan prepares to be substituted on by manager Duncan Ferguson during the Championship win over Airdrie. Image: SNS.

Sheridan admits he just loved being part of a dressing room again on Saturday, as Caley Jags made it seven points from nine under new boss Ferguson.

The former Celtic youth, who can count 13 previous clubs including stints in Bulgaria, Poland, Cyprus and New Zealand, added: “I only came in for training on Tuesday morning, but it has been such an easy dressing room to join.

“From the first day, I felt comfortable. I’m getting on really well with the lads, the manager and backroom staff.

“It has been a very welcoming club so far.

“There’s a real presence about the gaffer. He is one of those people players respond to and you can even see it in the way the lads are running and defending.

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson at full-time against Airdrie. Image: SNS.

“Everyone is digging in for him. I don’t know if that’s out of fear, but certainly out of respect as well.

“We have clear instructions on how to play, how to set up.

“We knew Airdrie were a good footballing team who probably want teams to come out and play, so they can play through you.

“We could have been better on Saturday but the chances we made came from good play, up in the final third with one-twos and movements around the box.

“Once we put it all together, there is definitely a good team there.”

