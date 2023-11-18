Cameron Harper refusing to get carried away with Caley Thistle’s recent form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Cameron Harper refusing to get carried away with Caley Thistle’s recent form

Inverness have the opportunity to move up to fifth spot in the Championship with a victory over Dunfermline at East End Park.

By Andy Skinner
Cameron Harper in action for Caley Thistle against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Cameron Harper has too much experience of the Championship to get carried away with Caley Thistle’s recent form.

Since the appointment of Duncan Ferguson as manager, Inverness have gone five matches undefeated to move out of the relegation zone.

In Saturday’s trip to Dunfermline – the only second-tier fixture this weekend – Caley Jags have the opportunity to move up to fifth place with a victory.

But wide player Harper, who broke into the Inverness side in 2019, knows there are far more twists and turns ahead.

Harper said: “All the teams in this league are good, so every game is difficult.

“Even last season, Dunfermline were the league below, but they still had a Championship-quality team.

“They have added this year, they’ve got a system and they know how they play. Everyone knows what they are doing, and they are a strong team.

“We have picked up a lot lately, and it will be an interesting game.

“Since I have come into full-time football, Caley Thistle have been in the Championship.

“Every year it just seems to get tighter and tighter. You couldn’t pick a result at the weekend, as anyone can beat anyone.

Caley Thistle’s Cameron Harper. Image: SNS.

“I’m not even thinking about that just now (the table). It’s just one game at a time, and trying to keep getting points on the board.”

Ferguson fast making his mark at Caledonian Stadium

Harper is thrilled with the impact made by Ferguson since his arrival at Caledonian Stadium, after he succeeded Billy Dodds at the tail end of September.

The 22-year-old says the Inverness squad is developing an increasing understanding of what is being demanded of them.

He added: “He has made a big impression.

“When it first got announced, he’s obviously a big name and a lot of the boys didn’t know exactly what to expect.

“Since he has come in, he has been brand new. His training is hard – don’t get me wrong. He demands a lot from us.

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson at full-time against Airdrie. Image: SNS.

“I think the boys are really enjoying it. We can see in ourselves within the group that the intensity of training is something we are taking into the games.

“It’s working for us, so long may it continue.”

Harper always believed in Inverness’ ability

Caley Jags took just a solitary point from their opening six league matches prior to Ferguson’s arrival.

It was a sequence of results which cost Dodds his job – but the recent run reaffirms Harper’s long-held belief the Highlanders always had the quality within their squad to turn it around.

He added: “Even in that bad start, I knew we had decent quality.

“When we weren’t getting the wins, you do get a little bit worried.

“I knew eventually there was enough quality that it would click.

“Now, we have really got the system and a style of play that all the boys are enjoying, and it probably suits us very well with the type of players we have and how we want to play.

“It seems to be working.”

