Cameron Harper refusing to get carried away with Caley Thistle’s recent form

Cameron Harper has too much experience of the Championship to get carried away with Caley Thistle’s recent form.

Since the appointment of Duncan Ferguson as manager, Inverness have gone five matches undefeated to move out of the relegation zone.

In Saturday’s trip to Dunfermline – the only second-tier fixture this weekend – Caley Jags have the opportunity to move up to fifth place with a victory.

But wide player Harper, who broke into the Inverness side in 2019, knows there are far more twists and turns ahead.

Harper said: “All the teams in this league are good, so every game is difficult.

“Even last season, Dunfermline were the league below, but they still had a Championship-quality team.

“They have added this year, they’ve got a system and they know how they play. Everyone knows what they are doing, and they are a strong team.

“We have picked up a lot lately, and it will be an interesting game.

“Since I have come into full-time football, Caley Thistle have been in the Championship.

“Every year it just seems to get tighter and tighter. You couldn’t pick a result at the weekend, as anyone can beat anyone.

“I’m not even thinking about that just now (the table). It’s just one game at a time, and trying to keep getting points on the board.”

Ferguson fast making his mark at Caledonian Stadium

Harper is thrilled with the impact made by Ferguson since his arrival at Caledonian Stadium, after he succeeded Billy Dodds at the tail end of September.

The 22-year-old says the Inverness squad is developing an increasing understanding of what is being demanded of them.

He added: “He has made a big impression.

“When it first got announced, he’s obviously a big name and a lot of the boys didn’t know exactly what to expect.

“Since he has come in, he has been brand new. His training is hard – don’t get me wrong. He demands a lot from us.

“I think the boys are really enjoying it. We can see in ourselves within the group that the intensity of training is something we are taking into the games.

“It’s working for us, so long may it continue.”

Harper always believed in Inverness’ ability

Caley Jags took just a solitary point from their opening six league matches prior to Ferguson’s arrival.

It was a sequence of results which cost Dodds his job – but the recent run reaffirms Harper’s long-held belief the Highlanders always had the quality within their squad to turn it around.

He added: “Even in that bad start, I knew we had decent quality.

“When we weren’t getting the wins, you do get a little bit worried.

“I knew eventually there was enough quality that it would click.

“Now, we have really got the system and a style of play that all the boys are enjoying, and it probably suits us very well with the type of players we have and how we want to play.

“It seems to be working.”