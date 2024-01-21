Scottish Cup draw: Home ties for Aberdeen and Caley Thistle; Brora or Cove heading to Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish Cup draw: Home ties for Aberdeen and Caley Thistle; Brora or Cove heading to Kilmarnock

The Dons and Caley Jags are through to the last 16 of the national competition.

By Danny Law
Bojan Miovski celebrates his opening goal for Aberdeen at Clyde. Image: SNS
Aberdeen will face League Two side Bonnyrigg Rose in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.

The Dons made it through to the last 16 of the competition with a 2-0 win against Clyde on Friday night.

Their reward was a home tie against Bonnyrigg who earned their place by ending Falkirk’s 26-match unbeaten run with a 2-1 victory.

Caley Thistle eased into the fifth round with a 4-0 success at home to Lowland League side Broomhill.

They will face a tougher proposition in the last 16 when Hibernian visit Caledonian Stadium.

Brora Rangers will host Cove Rangers at Dudgeon Park on Tuesday evening after their tie was postponed due to a snowbound pitch.

The winner will travel to Rugby Park to face Derek McInnes’ Kilmarnock.

Brora played Killie at Rugby Park in the Scottish Cup in 2018, losing 4-0 after goals from Aaron Tshibola, Kris Boyd, Eamonn Brophy and Stephen O’Donnell.

Holders Celtic, who defeated Breedon Highland League side Buckie Thistle 5-0 on Sunday, will head to St Mirren.

Rangers will host Ayr United, Motherwell will travel to Greenock Morton, Hearts head to Airdrieonians and Partick Thistle will have home advantage against Livingston.

The ties will take place on the weekend of February 10.

Scottish Cup fifth round draw

Aberdeen v Bonnyrigg Rose

Airdrieonians v Hearts

Caley Thistle v Hibernian

Greenock Morton v Motherwell

Kilmarnock v Brora Rangers or Cove Rangers

Partick v Livingston

Rangers v Ayr United

St Mirren v Celtic