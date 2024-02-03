Cammy Kerr embraces Caley Thistle challenge after Dundee exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cammy Kerr embraces Caley Thistle challenge after Dundee exit

The experienced defender speaks about his loan switch to Duncan Ferguson's side as he targets regular games in the Championship.

By Paul Chalk
Cammy Kerr, right, challenges Raith Rovers' Dylan Easton.
Cammy Kerr, right, challenges Raith Rovers' Dylan Easton. Image: SNS

Dundee legend Cammy Kerr is determined to make his four-month stint with Caley Thistle one to relish.

The experienced right-back, 28, has 271 appearances for the Dark Blues and won two second-tier titles with the club and a promotion to the Premiership via the play-offs.

He’s just emerged from a sparkling testimonial year, but he doesn’t fit in with current manager Tony Docherty’s immediate plans for this season.

Just 12 games for Dundee this season led him to seek options away from the club he adores and the chance to shift north on loan when Duncan Ferguson came calling was too good to ignore.

Kerr made his debut in last week’s 3-2 victory at title-chasing Raith Rovers, pushing eighth-placed ICT six points clear of basement side Arbroath and four points in front of Saturday’s visitors Queen’s Park.

Kerr ‘relishing’ new challenge at ICT

Having spent a decade at Dens Park, he never expected to have to find a new club, even in the short-term, but he’s in a positive frame of mind about what he’s experienced in the Highland capital so far.

He said: “I’m enjoying it massively. The boys have been great.

“I know Maxie (Max Anderson) from his time at Dundee, but all the boys have helped me settle in.

”It’s a lovely city and I’ve enjoyed every moment.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty has not got Cammy Kerr in his Premiership plans this season. Image: SNS

“For myself, it is all about getting games. I was frustrated by a lack of game-time at Dundee, but these things happen in football.

“It’s a new challenge and the first time I’ve had to do this in my career, at the age of 28.

“But it is something I’m relishing. I’ve never done it before and I want to set myself a challenge.

“Whatever happens come the summer, I want to give myself the best opportunity. As well as that, I want to help the boys here and try to push up the league as much as I can.”

Kerr aiming to set high standards

Kerr won the Championship with Dundee in 2014 and last year and helped the Taysiders win the promotion play-offs at the expense of Kilmarnock in 2021.

However, the defender insists his own CV comes secondary to what he can bring to the table for Caley Thistle until the end of the campaign.

He said: “It is not something I look at a lot, personal achievements. All I want to do is give all I’ve got for this football club, as I would any club I go to.

“I can help the younger boys by trying to set standards every day in training and by doing well in the games.

“That’s what it comes down to in the end – trying to help the boys get over the line in every game.

“I’m getting older obviously, but I’m only 28. I think big Mark Ridgers thought I was a lot older because I seem to have been around for so long.

“I’m always learning myself and I’m going to learn a lot off the manager here, as I already have. Hopefully I can help the boys along the way.”

Dundee’s Cammy Kerr has spent 10 years with the club.

Kerr’s full attention is with Inverness

Kerr, who says Ferguson was a “big factor” in him opting to go on loan at ICT, hasn’t given up hope of a successful return to Dundee.

However, he stressed – right now – Inverness is what matters.

He added: “I’ve still got a contract at Dundee and my support and love for the football club is no secret.

“Being a professional, I think I’ve just got to focus on just now. It isn’t something I’ve had to do up until now, move away, but now it has come – and it is an opportunity that has come quite quickly – my attention has to be here.

“And it will be until the end of the season.

“Whatever happens at the end of the season, happens, but for the next four months my sole focus is on Inverness.”

