Duncan Ferguson: Caley Thistle panicked amid Partick Thistle fightback

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson believes panic set in as Partick Thistle stormed back twice in a pulsating 3-3 Championship draw.

Cammy Kerr’s opener was added to early in the second half by fellow defender Remi Savage.

Aidan Fitzpatrick pulled Thistle back into it and a Brian Graham penalty made it 2-2 before Nathan Shaw nudged ICT back in front in a thrilling clash.

There was still time for Graham to guide home an equalising volley for the league’s third-placed side and Max Anderson was harshly sent off for a foul in stoppage-time.

ICT stay eighth in the table, ahead of Dunfermline on goal difference, and six points in front of Arbroath, who are their hosts next weekend.

It also means they have not won at home in the league since beating Ayr United 3-1 on November 11.

Strong in attack, less so defensively

Ferguson felt the back-line had to do much better and it has cost them dearly. Last week, two errors let to a 3-1 Scottish Cup defeat against Premiership visitors Hibs.

He said: “I was never comfortable, even at 2-0. I was not comfortable with the way we were defending and clearing our lines. That’s where a couple of their goals came from.

“We never got our heads on the ball to clear it far enough away or to simply kick the ball down the pitch when you have to.

“Attacking-wise, we were good – in that attacking third. But we didn’t look good in our own final third, defensively.

“You are then looking at four goals to win a game. That’s not easy.

“There is a bit of panic here – you can feel that within the stadium, with the fans and with the players a little bit.

“It is such a long time since we have won a league game here. You can feel a wee bit of anxiety. At moments, we need to be a bit calmer. Just get your foot under the ball and clear your lines.”

This was a third successive home game for ICT, with the sequence starting with a 1-0 defeat here against improving rivals Queen’s Park.

Third-placed Jags were six unbeaten on arrival at the Caledonian Stadium and went into this match on the back of a 3-2 extra-time defeat against top-tier strugglers Livingston in the Scottish Cup.

Kerr crashes home opening goal

Inverness, who stuck with the same starters, caused some early tension of their own when an overhit back-pass from Savage put goalkeeper Mark Ridgers under pressure.

He was challenged by Jags forward Brian Graham and had to head the ball behind for a corner, which was defended.

Inverness took the lead on 27 minutes and it stemmed from a move from one side of the pitch to another.

Savage, at left-back, swept play on to Sean McAllister, who picked out Kerr and the on-loan Dundee man rifled a low shot into the far left corner of the net.

Savage pounced to double scoreline

On 54 minutes, the points looked almost secure when ICT doubled the scoreline. Aaron Doran, who had just replaced McAllister, flighted in a corner and Savage steered his header beyond Sneddon.

However, Thistle were firmly back in the contest when Fitzpatrick pounced to slam home from 12 yards after Kerr failed to clear a Steven Lawless delivery.

And it was level-pegging with 13 minutes left when Partick were awarded a spot-kick after Shaw tripped sub Scott Robinson in the box, Graham made no mistake as he tucked the ball past Ridgers for his 15th goal of the season.

The drama continued just one minute later when Inverness were back in front, from a Cammy Harper cut-back, Shaw steered his shot low past Sneddon.

Another goal arrived for Thistle with four minutes to go when ex-Ross County star Graham volleyed into the net from 12 yards when the ball was not put to safety by the home defence.

There was still time for Anderson to be sent off by referee Grant Irvine, with the on-loan Dundee midfielder for a high challenge on Luke McBeth.

There was fury and bemusement all round with that decision, with Ferguson also booked for protesting.

Ferguson – Never a red card late on

On Anderson’s red card, Ferguson later said: “I don’t see that as a red card. He won the ball. I have looked back at it and he won it.

“Yes his foot is high and the boy’s head is down but I don’t know if you win the ball, can you appeal it.”

Player ratings

CALEY THISTLE (3-5-2): Ridgers 6, Chilikoa-Mullen 6 (Devine 51), Carragher 6, Savage 6, Kerr 7, Shaw 6, Anderson 6, Gilmour 6, Harper 6, McAllister 7 (Doran 51 replaced by Ujdur 90), Billy Mckay 6 (Pepple 68).

Subs not used: Cammy Mackay (GK), Samuels, MacGregor, Brooks.

PARTICK THISTLE (4-2-3-1): Sneddon 6, Williams 6 (Adeloye 84), Muirhead 6, Neilson 6, Milne 6 (O’Reilly 88), Bannigan 6, McBeth 6, Lawless 7, McInroy 7 (Robinson 68), Fitzpatrick 7, Graham 7.

Subs not used: Stewart (GK), Mitchell (GK), Ngwenya, Alston, Stanway, MacKenzie

Referee: Grant Irvine.

Attendance: 2215.

Star Man: Brian Graham.