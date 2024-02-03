Duncan Ferguson: Home results must improve for Caley Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duncan Ferguson: Home results must improve for Caley Thistle

The Inverness boss was left frustrated after decent display ends in another defeat - this time Queen's Park earn the 1-0 win.

By Paul Chalk
Queen's Park's Dom Thomas (right) celebrates after scoring the only goal at Inverness. Images: Paul Byars/SNS Group
Queen's Park's Dom Thomas (right) celebrates after scoring the only goal at Inverness. Images: Paul Byars/SNS Group

Duncan Ferguson admits Caley Thistle’s home form must improve – but praised his players after their 1-0 Championship loss to Queen’s Park.

A second half goal from Dom Thomas earned the visitors full points as ICT remain with just two home league wins this season.

Due to Morton thumping Dunfermline 5-0, ICT actually moved up to seventh above the Fifers on goal difference.

However, that was of little comfort to the beaten hosts, who are just now one point ahead of the Spiders. They are eight points away from fourth-placed Morton.

Inverness midfielder Charlie Gilmour gets away from Queen’s Park’s Joshua Scott.

Queen’s scored ‘with one shot of note’

Inverness manager Ferguson felt the only downside to a positive display was the lack of killer touch where it mattered most.

He said: “I thought we dominated from start to finish, created a lot of chances, had a lot of shots, but we just couldn’t get the breakthrough. We could not get the goal we needed.

“As the game goes on, you get a wee bit worried that it’s not going to happen for you.

“Queen’s Park in the second half maybe had one shot of note and we didn’t defend that action well enough.

“Dom Thomas got a free hit and that was the story of the game for me. We had umpteen attempts, but it just didn’t happen for us.

“We kept pushing and changed the tactics, changed the personnel, but it just didn’t happen for us.”

‘We have to pick ourselves up’ – boss

Just two Caledonian Stadium league wins from 11 league fixtures is really hampering ICT’s progress.

Ferguson knows results really have to start flipping in their favour on home soil.

He said: “I have highlighted the home form myself. I know we have not been good enough at home and again today we didn’t score at home.

“The boys tried and gave 100% as they always do. We just can’t seem to get over the line at home for whatever reason that is.

“Next week, we go again in the Scottish Cup against Hibs. We have to pick ourselves up.”

Same starters get nod from Ferguson

ICT were on the hunt for three successive wins in all competitions, but vitally this was a latest chance to try and widen the gap between themselves and bottom spot.

Boosted by last week’s Alex Samuel-inspired 3-2 win at title-chasing Raith Rovers, there was a good mood ahead of this one for Inverness, especially on the back of seven new signings during the window. Ferguson kept the faith with the same starters.

Callum Davidson’s Spiders were without recently recruited ex-Caley Jags skipper Sean Welsh, who was suspended following his red card in their 2-1 loss against Ayr United.

Queen’s settled into the contest well and were not far off when Alex Bannon headed just wide of the right post when he connected with a free-kick won and taken by Dom Thomas.

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson.

ICT testing Spiders late in first half

ICT were mainly using the right flanks as their way in, with Nathan Shaw and Alex Samuel the particular threats to the Spiders.

The game just lacked a bit of spark overall, with too many loose passes leading to frustration on and off the park.

Just before half-time, Charlie Gilmour curled a shot just over the top for Inverness, which came moments after Nathan Shaw’s drive was blocked by Will Tizzard.

There was still time for one more opportunity and it came from the boot of Shaw, whose shot was gathered a little unconvincingly by goalkeeper Calum Ferrie.

Thomas fires home Queen’s winner

However, like a bolt from the blue, Queen’s took the lead on 50 minutes when Thomas burst forward, weaving in from the right, saw a gap to aim for and unleashed a low drive past goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.

Inverness responded and a smart save from Ferrie prevented Samuel’s stooping header from crossing the goal-line.

On-loan Dundee full-back Cammy Kerr almost levelled on 66 minutes for the Caley Jags when he stepped in from the right and his low drive was pushed clear by Ferrie.

That was as close as they came to earning a share of the spoils. Yet Morton’s 5-0 win at Dunfermline actually moved ICT above the Pars on goal difference.

Caley Thistle’s focus now switches to Saturday’s tasty Scottish Cup fifth-round tie against Premiership Hibs in the Highlands, while Queen’s Park are at Dunfermline.

Queen’s Park’s Ruari Paton and Inverness defender Remi Savage.

Player ratings

CALEY THISTLE (3-4-1-2): Ridgers 6, Chilokoa-Mullen 6 (Ujdur 51), Devine 6, Savage 6 (Longstaff 74), Kerr 6, Anderson 6 (McAllister 56), Gilmour 6, Harper 6, Shaw 7, Samuel 6, Mckay 6 (Pepple 74).

Subs not used: Cammy MacKay (GK), Duffy, Doran, Boyes, Brooks.

QUEEN’S PARK (3-4-3): Ferrie 7, Tizzard 7, Bannon 6, Robson 6, Bruce 6 (Carse 60), Thomson 6, (Scott 60) McKinstry 6, Turner 6, McPherson 6 (Longridge 68), Thomas 7, Paton 6 (Crole 90).

Subs not used: Kane (GK), Williamson, Reid, Mauchin, Haspell.

Referee: Euan Anderson.

Attendance: 1962.

Star Man: Callum Ferrie.

