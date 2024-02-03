Duncan Ferguson: Home results must improve for Caley Thistle

Duncan Ferguson admits Caley Thistle’s home form must improve – but praised his players after their 1-0 Championship loss to Queen’s Park.

A second half goal from Dom Thomas earned the visitors full points as ICT remain with just two home league wins this season.

Due to Morton thumping Dunfermline 5-0, ICT actually moved up to seventh above the Fifers on goal difference.

However, that was of little comfort to the beaten hosts, who are just now one point ahead of the Spiders. They are eight points away from fourth-placed Morton.

Queen’s scored ‘with one shot of note’

Inverness manager Ferguson felt the only downside to a positive display was the lack of killer touch where it mattered most.

He said: “I thought we dominated from start to finish, created a lot of chances, had a lot of shots, but we just couldn’t get the breakthrough. We could not get the goal we needed.

“As the game goes on, you get a wee bit worried that it’s not going to happen for you.

“Queen’s Park in the second half maybe had one shot of note and we didn’t defend that action well enough.

“Dom Thomas got a free hit and that was the story of the game for me. We had umpteen attempts, but it just didn’t happen for us.

“We kept pushing and changed the tactics, changed the personnel, but it just didn’t happen for us.”

‘We have to pick ourselves up’ – boss

Just two Caledonian Stadium league wins from 11 league fixtures is really hampering ICT’s progress.

Ferguson knows results really have to start flipping in their favour on home soil.

He said: “I have highlighted the home form myself. I know we have not been good enough at home and again today we didn’t score at home.

“The boys tried and gave 100% as they always do. We just can’t seem to get over the line at home for whatever reason that is.

“Next week, we go again in the Scottish Cup against Hibs. We have to pick ourselves up.”

Same starters get nod from Ferguson

ICT were on the hunt for three successive wins in all competitions, but vitally this was a latest chance to try and widen the gap between themselves and bottom spot.

Boosted by last week’s Alex Samuel-inspired 3-2 win at title-chasing Raith Rovers, there was a good mood ahead of this one for Inverness, especially on the back of seven new signings during the window. Ferguson kept the faith with the same starters.

Callum Davidson’s Spiders were without recently recruited ex-Caley Jags skipper Sean Welsh, who was suspended following his red card in their 2-1 loss against Ayr United.

Queen’s settled into the contest well and were not far off when Alex Bannon headed just wide of the right post when he connected with a free-kick won and taken by Dom Thomas.

ICT testing Spiders late in first half

ICT were mainly using the right flanks as their way in, with Nathan Shaw and Alex Samuel the particular threats to the Spiders.

The game just lacked a bit of spark overall, with too many loose passes leading to frustration on and off the park.

Just before half-time, Charlie Gilmour curled a shot just over the top for Inverness, which came moments after Nathan Shaw’s drive was blocked by Will Tizzard.

There was still time for one more opportunity and it came from the boot of Shaw, whose shot was gathered a little unconvincingly by goalkeeper Calum Ferrie.

Thomas fires home Queen’s winner

However, like a bolt from the blue, Queen’s took the lead on 50 minutes when Thomas burst forward, weaving in from the right, saw a gap to aim for and unleashed a low drive past goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.

Inverness responded and a smart save from Ferrie prevented Samuel’s stooping header from crossing the goal-line.

On-loan Dundee full-back Cammy Kerr almost levelled on 66 minutes for the Caley Jags when he stepped in from the right and his low drive was pushed clear by Ferrie.

That was as close as they came to earning a share of the spoils. Yet Morton’s 5-0 win at Dunfermline actually moved ICT above the Pars on goal difference.

Caley Thistle’s focus now switches to Saturday’s tasty Scottish Cup fifth-round tie against Premiership Hibs in the Highlands, while Queen’s Park are at Dunfermline.

Player ratings

CALEY THISTLE (3-4-1-2): Ridgers 6, Chilokoa-Mullen 6 (Ujdur 51), Devine 6, Savage 6 (Longstaff 74), Kerr 6, Anderson 6 (McAllister 56), Gilmour 6, Harper 6, Shaw 7, Samuel 6, Mckay 6 (Pepple 74).

Subs not used: Cammy MacKay (GK), Duffy, Doran, Boyes, Brooks.

QUEEN’S PARK (3-4-3): Ferrie 7, Tizzard 7, Bannon 6, Robson 6, Bruce 6 (Carse 60), Thomson 6, (Scott 60) McKinstry 6, Turner 6, McPherson 6 (Longridge 68), Thomas 7, Paton 6 (Crole 90).

Subs not used: Kane (GK), Williamson, Reid, Mauchin, Haspell.

Referee: Euan Anderson.

Attendance: 1962.

Star Man: Callum Ferrie.