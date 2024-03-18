Skipper Billy Mckay urges Caley Thistle to react to survival battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Skipper Billy Mckay urges Caley Thistle to react to survival battle

The 2-1 defeat at home to Ayr United means Inverness are ninth ahead of back-to-back trips to Dundee United and Partick Thistle.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness forward Billy Mckay wheels away after scoring from the spot in the 2-1 defeat by Ayr United.
Inverness forward Billy Mckay wheels away after scoring from the spot in the 2-1 defeat by Ayr United. Image: Paul Byars/SNS Group

Captain Billy Mckay is warning his Caley Thistle team-mates to realise they face a survival fight to remain in the Championship.

The striker scored from the spot to equalise in Saturday’s 2-1 home loss to Ayr United, which extended their winless home league run to nine games and to more than four months.

The defeat, which followed a period of four draws, one win and three successive clean sheets, leaves ICT in trouble.

With seven fixtures to go, they are ninth in the table, two points behind Queen’s Park and now four points below Dunfermline Athletic and Ayr.

Billy McKay looks dejected at full-time after losing 2-1 against Ayr United. Image: Paul Byars SNS Group

‘We’re in a real battle now’ – Mckay

They are eight points clear of rock-bottom Arbroath, but with leaders Dundee United and third-placed Partick Thistle their next two opponents, and away from home, the heat is on.

Mckay, the club’s record scorer with 112 goals in 252 appearances, hopes the seriousness of their situation sparks a reaction.

The forward said: “Towards the end of the game, you become a bit frustrated, and you start worrying that the goal is not going to come.

“We’re still well in the mix, but a bit of realisation needs to happen amongst the lads that we’re in a real battle now. We have to pick up wins.

“We’ve two tough away games now and we have to get points from them, simple as that.”

Caley Thistle striker Billy Mckay scores from the spot against Ayr United.
Caley Thistle striker Billy Mckay scores from the spot against Ayr United. Image: Paul Byars/SNS Group

Strong away form offers ICT hope

Only joint leaders Dundee United and Raith Rovers and now Ayr United have performed better away from home than Inverness in this season’s Championship and Mckay says that can give them belief as they hit the road.

So far this season, United have posted two 1-0 wins in their meetings and it ended 1-1 when they locked horns at Tannadice in November.

Mckay said: “We’ve played Dundee United three times this season and there has not been anything in those games.

“Our away form is good, and we have to get points from these next two games. We can’t come away with nothing, otherwise we will find ourselves further adrift.

“The pressure is on the lads now, but I believe we have got a good group here. We just need to grow up a little bit as a team and come together a bit more and get some points.”

Caley Jags punished for ‘sloppy play’

The 35-year-old feels the players must improve all over the park to become sharper and keep a cool heat when the going gets tough.

He added: “On Saturday, there were not lots of chances and I don’t think Ayr were much better than us, but that was one of our worst performances in weeks and we got punished for it.

“We conceded two sloppy goals. We started the game well and had a couple of chances. They broke away, won a corner, and it was 1-0.

“We got back in the game at 1-1 for half-time and we felt we could have a real go, but then it was more sloppy play let them in too easy with a ball across goal.

“At 2-1, we have given ourselves a mountain to climb. When we are chasing games, we have got to be better. We must be more composed and try to work our way into the box a bit more.

“We need to get more efforts on goal rather than just booting it long and panicking a little bit.

“There was not much in the game, but we didn’t play well, so we can’t have too many complaints about the result in the end.”

Duncan Ferguson targets three Caley Thistle wins after defeat to Ayr United

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle striker Billy Mckay scores from the spot against Ayr United.
Duncan Ferguson targets three Caley Thistle wins after defeat to Ayr United
Max Anderson has played 26 times for Inverness this season on loan from Dundee,. Image: SNS
Max Anderson urges Caley Thistle to forget poor home form
ICT chairman Ross Morrison.
Caley Thistle chairman says club will 'pull together' after battery farm setback
James Vincent scores the winner for Caley Thistle against Falkirk in the 2015 Scottish Cup final.
Caley Thistle legend James Vincent on 2014 League Cup final regrets - and how…
Scot Gardiner (centre) arriving at Highland Council HQ on Thursday with some of his Caley Thistle colleagues. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Battery storage scheme: Caley Thistle lodges complaint against Highland councillor
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Duncan Ferguson tips Caley Thistle's season to go the distance again
Caley Thistle Women player Kayleigh Mackenzie, pictured, before she sustained a serious knee injury.
Caley Thistle Women's Kayleigh Mackenzie on how serious injury has ended 'best season' and…
Inverness Caledonian Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson.
Caley Thistle hit by double defensive injury setback ahead of crunch clash with Ayr…
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Duncan Ferguson out to address Caley Thistle's 'crippling' home form - after FOUR-MONTH win…
IC striker Alex Samuel tussles with Airdrie's Charlie Telfer.
Hospital visits won't stop Alex Samuel giving his all for Caley Thistle cause