Peterhead return could be on the cards for Jordon Brown

by Callum Law
December 22, 2020, 10:30 am
Jordon Brown could be set for a return to former club Peterhead.

The midfielder has left Cove Rangers after two-and-half-years at the Balmoral Stadium and it is understood it appears likely the Blue Toon will be his next destination.

Brown joined Cove from the Buchan outfit in the summer of 2018 and helped them win the Highland League, League Two, promotion to the SPFL, the Highland League Cup and the Aberdeenshire Cup.

Prior to that the 28-year-old former Don enjoyed five years at Peterhead where he made almost 200 appearances and helped them win League Two in 2014 and reach the 2016 Challenge Cup final.

Balmoor boss Jim McInally wanted to keep Brown when he departed in 2018 and it is believed he is keen to bring him back to club, who are sitting sixth in League One and face Montrose tonight.

Transfer regulations mean Brown would not be able to sign for another SPFL club until January 1.