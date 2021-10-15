Peterhead urged to look up League One table by stopper Brett Long

Brett Long has urged Peterhead to start looking up the table as they aim to return to league action with a bang against Alloa Athletic.

The Blue Toon thumped Dumbarton 5-0 a fortnight ago to put themselves back in touching distance of the pack above them.

It has been a difficult first round of fixtures for Peterhead and they still find themselves in ninth place. East Fife are the only team below them.

But a result like that has the ability to renew optimism within the camp about what this squad is capable of achieving.

Long said: “The quality is there and it’s just about getting results. I think when you look at finishing in the play-off spots, there’s not many points between us and teams above.

“We finished on a high beating Dumbarton 5-0 and the confidence in the camp is good. We want to keep that going and keep trying to climb the table.

“We’ve had our ups and downs – a few defeats where we’ve felt we’ve played well but a decision here or there has gone against us.”

Peterhead were out of action last weekend as the SPFL Trust Trophy took over. However, they played a bounce game the previous Thursday against Cowdenbeath to give some players the chance to get minutes under their belt.

They head to Alloa this weekend having already beaten the Wasps this season, winning 2-0 at Balmoor on the opening day.

Barry Ferguson’s side have not had the start they were hoping for either and sit just two points above Peterhead in seventh.

Long added: “We’ll be going there full of confidence and looking to get three points. We’re definitely capable of doing that.

“I think they’ve been similar to us – there’s been a wee bit of inconsistency from a lot of teams in the league.

“Hopefully we can be the consistent team this week and put another win on the board.”

Long has been pleased with his own form, which has seen him nail down the number one spot at Balmoor.

He has developed a close relationship with fellow stopper Lenny Wilson and goalkeeping coach Jim Butters since his summer switch from East Fife.

Long added: “We’ve got a great wee team there and push each other every week.

“I’d never met Lenny before I came here and he’s been great with me. We’re starting to be pally outside football too.

“We’re at the same stage of our careers and we push each other all the time in training. We can’t complain, it’s been really good.”