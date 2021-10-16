Peterhead captain Scott Brown on the goal trail after making 200th Blue Toon appearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead captain Scott Brown on the goal trail after making 200th Blue Toon appearance

By Jamie Durent
October 16, 2021, 6:00 am
Peterhead captain Scott Brown.
Peterhead captain Scott Brown wants to stay on the goal trail after clocking up 200 appearances for the club.

Brown is the club’s leading scorer this season with five, with his latest coming in the 5-0 drubbing of Dumbarton a fortnight ago.

It was also the same day he played his 200th game for the Blue Toon and has become synonymous with the club since joining from St Johnstone in 2016.

Brown said: “It was nice to mark it with a goal and a win as well. To be honest, it wasn’t something I’d realised until an hour before the game, so it was nice.

“I’m keen to get more on the board, as well as more goals and assists.

“Over the last couple of seasons I’ve been trying to add more goals to my game. The position I play in I should be trying to get to 10 but I’ve not done it yet.

Peterhead captain Scott Brown has racked up 200 appearances for the club.

“I’ve got three in the league and two in the cup so if I could get to 10 in the league, that would be good. You always set yourself targets and that’s one I set season in, season out.

“This season I’ve started taking penalties as well and they seem to be as big a chance as you’re going to get as a midfield player to score.”

Brown has been impressed by the two recent additions Jim McInally has brought to the club.

Both David Wilson and Grant Savoury trained with the club for a while before penning two-year deals. Former Elgin City defender Wilson made his debut against Dumbarton while Savoury, who was let go by Celtic last year, should be involved in the match-day squad today.

“David has done really well. He played against Dumbarton and we got ourselves a clean sheet, so he seems to have settled in really well.

“He’s a boy that likes defending and that’s sometimes what’s needed. Everybody looks for a defender these days that can do other things, but first and foremost he defends.

“Grant has trained with us for a while and he’s one we’re excited to see. He came on in the bounce game last week and scored three goals, so if he can do that in the league for us it’ll be a massive bonus.

“He’s a bit different to what we’ve got already. He’s still pretty young and probably a bit more of a livewire than Niah (Payne) and Russell (McLean) are up front. He’s still raw in that respect but if we’re needing a goal today, I don’t think the manager will be hesitant in putting him on.”

Alloa Athletic are the opponents today at Recreation Park, as the two sides meet for the second time this season.

Peterhead beat Alloa on the first day of the season and on the back of their thumping win last time out, can hopefully start looking up the table now.

Brown added: “We fancy our chances against anyone in the league – when we play well. We know it’s going to be a tough game and I dare say they’re thinking if they play well, they’ll beat us.

“Any game in this league is so hard to predict. We’ve not been consistent enough and we’re six points off the play-offs. It’s such a crazy league.

“We want to be more consistent but it’s not a given that’s just going to happen. We need to work hard week in, week out.”

