Peterhead sign former Airdrie defender Rico Quitongo

Peterhead have added to their squad with the signing of Rico Quitongo.

The left-sided defender moved to Balmoor Stadium from Airdrie after agreeing his release from the Diamonds last week.

Blue Toon boss Jim McInally is delighted to have Quitongo, 22, who has agreed a deal for the rest of the season, on board.

He said: “When I was made aware that Rico was going to become available, I made a pitch to him about coming to Peterhead.

“He is a player who can defend and also take your team up the park.

“I spoke to a couple of people who have worked with Rico in the past and they were fulsome in their praise of him as a player.

“He came in last week and looked good in training but unfortunately he was cup-tied for the game against East Kilbride.

“He came up and took in the game and we got all the paperwork sorted out to make sure he is in my plans for East Fife this coming Saturday.”

Quitongo follows goalkeeper Conor Cullen in making the move to the Blue Toon this month and McInally is still trying to add to his squad before the window closes next week.

He said: “We are also speaking to other players; however, it is too early to say if anything definite will happen with them.”