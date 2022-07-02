Peterhead looking to step up Aberdeen preparation with Dundee friendly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead looking to step up Aberdeen preparation with Dundee friendly

By Jamie Durent
July 2, 2022, 6:00 am
Peterhead assistant manager Davie Nicholls.
Peterhead assistant boss Davie Nicholls wants to use today’s friendly with Dundee as preparation for their bumper cup tie with Aberdeen.

The Blue Toon face the recently-relegated Championship side at Balmoor this afternoon in their last game before the Premier Sports Cup starts for them on July 10.

In what will be a high-profile televised game for Peterhead, they will welcome Jim Goodwin’s Aberdeen to Buchan for the first competitive fixture between the two clubs in a century.

Facing full-time opposition in the shape of the Dark Blues should be ideal to get players ready for the Dons game.

“It’ll be a good learning curve for our players and a chance for them to express themselves,” said Nicholls. “It’ll be a good game and will get the boys ready for the Aberdeen game the following week.

“I would say fitness-wise, the boys seem to be on it just now. I gave them a really hard session on Wednesday night and they were right at it. I’ve no qualms about anybody’s fitness – they came back in good condition.

“Dundee have got a new manager and will have aspirations of going and winning the Championship. That will be their aim this year.

Dundee and Peterhead met each other in a Scottish Cup tie earlier this year

“I’m sure the new manager will be keen to stamp his authority on the squad and make sure everyone is up for it. If not then I’m sure he’ll get rid of them.”

Peterhead have not had too many injuries to concern them during the off-season. New addition Ryan Strachan is recovering from an Achilles operation and a July return has been pencilled in for him.

Defender David Wilson missed the end of last season after chipping a bone in his foot but is making progress after his return to training.

“He’s a bit rusty with the football but he’s just about there with the fitness levels,” added Nicholls. “The type of character he is, he’s determined and will keep at it.

“We’ve got some good boys in. Paul Dixon is a good talker at the back; I noticed that last weekend when he was offering boys good advice.

“Ryan Dow is getting sharper by the week and is getting back towards his best. They’re all working hard. Robbie McGale looked good last weekend and while he has a bit to learn positionally, we can work on that when Jim (McInally) gets back.”

