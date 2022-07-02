Peterhead looking to step up Aberdeen preparation with Dundee friendly

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead assistant boss Davie Nicholls wants to use today’s friendly with Dundee as preparation for their bumper cup tie with Aberdeen.

The Blue Toon face the recently-relegated Championship side at Balmoor this afternoon in their last game before the Premier Sports Cup starts for them on July 10.

In what will be a high-profile televised game for Peterhead, they will welcome Jim Goodwin’s Aberdeen to Buchan for the first competitive fixture between the two clubs in a century.

Facing full-time opposition in the shape of the Dark Blues should be ideal to get players ready for the Dons game.

“It’ll be a good learning curve for our players and a chance for them to express themselves,” said Nicholls. “It’ll be a good game and will get the boys ready for the Aberdeen game the following week.

“I would say fitness-wise, the boys seem to be on it just now. I gave them a really hard session on Wednesday night and they were right at it. I’ve no qualms about anybody’s fitness – they came back in good condition.

“Dundee have got a new manager and will have aspirations of going and winning the Championship. That will be their aim this year.

“I’m sure the new manager will be keen to stamp his authority on the squad and make sure everyone is up for it. If not then I’m sure he’ll get rid of them.”

Peterhead have not had too many injuries to concern them during the off-season. New addition Ryan Strachan is recovering from an Achilles operation and a July return has been pencilled in for him.

Defender David Wilson missed the end of last season after chipping a bone in his foot but is making progress after his return to training.

“He’s a bit rusty with the football but he’s just about there with the fitness levels,” added Nicholls. “The type of character he is, he’s determined and will keep at it.

“We’ve got some good boys in. Paul Dixon is a good talker at the back; I noticed that last weekend when he was offering boys good advice.

“Ryan Dow is getting sharper by the week and is getting back towards his best. They’re all working hard. Robbie McGale looked good last weekend and while he has a bit to learn positionally, we can work on that when Jim (McInally) gets back.”