Peterhead newboy Cody McLeod wants to prove he can handle step up to senior football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead newboy Cody McLeod wants to prove he can handle step up to senior football

By Jamie Durent
July 16, 2022, 6:00 am
New Peterhead signing Cody McLeod
New Peterhead signing Cody McLeod

Cody McLeod wants to prove he can handle the step up to senior football after making the move to Peterhead.

McLeod impressed enough as a trialist in pre-season to earn a permanent deal and it his first foray into the men’s game.

He was released by Motherwell in the summer and has previously had loan spells at Gretna and Bo’ness United while with the Steelmen.

However McLeod’s only senior involvement at Fir Park came as an unused substitute in the League Cup last year.

The 19-year-old will be in line for another start today as Peterhead entertain Dumbarton and McLeod wants to take his chance in the SPFL.

“I’m the youngest boy and it’s definitely game-changing for me. It feels good to be training with and playing against men,” said McLeod.

“It’s definitely a step up. The standard is a lot better. It’s a great club and I’m looking forward to it.

“I’m just trying to get as many games under my belt as I can and just go from there. I want to get as many goals and assists as I can.

“I’m a winger – I like to play on the right and come inside whereas if I’m on the left, I like to go down the line and put balls into the box.

“I want to be a football player. It’s all I’ve done my whole life. I’d like to think I’d be able to get back up there.”

Peterhead winger Cody McLeod tangles with Ethan Ross
Peterhead winger Cody McLeod tangles with Ethan Ross

McLeod played his first start for the Blue Toon in Wednesday’s 6-0 hammering at Raith Rovers.

It was a chastening evening for a depleted Peterhead, who were only able to name one substitute at Stark’s Park.

“It was my first 90 minutes in a long time against a full-time team,” said McLeod.

“You saw when we had the ball, they were on top of us 24/7. There’s only so much you can do but I feel like I ran as much as I could.

“We’ve had a few injuries

It was a chastening evening for a depleted Peterhead, who were only able to name one substitute at Stark’s Park.

“It was my first 90 minutes in a long time against a full-time team. But I definitely could have given more,” said McLeod.

“You saw when we had the ball, they were on top of us 24/7. There’s only so much you can do but I feel like I ran as much as I could.

“We’ve had a few injuries so it’s been difficult.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]