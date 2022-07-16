Peterhead newboy Cody McLeod wants to prove he can handle step up to senior football

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cody McLeod wants to prove he can handle the step up to senior football after making the move to Peterhead.

McLeod impressed enough as a trialist in pre-season to earn a permanent deal and it his first foray into the men’s game.

He was released by Motherwell in the summer and has previously had loan spells at Gretna and Bo’ness United while with the Steelmen.

However McLeod’s only senior involvement at Fir Park came as an unused substitute in the League Cup last year.

The 19-year-old will be in line for another start today as Peterhead entertain Dumbarton and McLeod wants to take his chance in the SPFL.

“I’m the youngest boy and it’s definitely game-changing for me. It feels good to be training with and playing against men,” said McLeod.

“It’s definitely a step up. The standard is a lot better. It’s a great club and I’m looking forward to it.

“I’m just trying to get as many games under my belt as I can and just go from there. I want to get as many goals and assists as I can.

“I’m a winger – I like to play on the right and come inside whereas if I’m on the left, I like to go down the line and put balls into the box.

“I want to be a football player. It’s all I’ve done my whole life. I’d like to think I’d be able to get back up there.”

McLeod played his first start for the Blue Toon in Wednesday’s 6-0 hammering at Raith Rovers.

It was a chastening evening for a depleted Peterhead, who were only able to name one substitute at Stark’s Park.

“It was my first 90 minutes in a long time against a full-time team,” said McLeod.

“You saw when we had the ball, they were on top of us 24/7. There’s only so much you can do but I feel like I ran as much as I could.

“We’ve had a few injuries

