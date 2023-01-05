Peterhead: Ryan Dow joins Arbroath on permanent deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peterhead: Ryan Dow joins Arbroath on permanent deal

By Danny Law
January 5, 2023, 7:54 pm
Peterhead's Ryan Dow fires in a dangerous cross.
Attacking midfielder Ryan Dow has left Peterhead to join Arbroath on a permanent deal.

The 31-year-old returned to the Blue Toon from Dunfermline in July 2022, having left Balmoor for the Pars in 2019.

The former Dundee United and Ross County player had made 18 appearances for Peterhead this season.

A Peterhead statement read: “The club wish to announce that Ryan Dow has joined Arbroath FC on a permanent deal.

“Ryan joined The Blue Toon in June 2022 and made 18 appearances for the club throughout the course of this season.

“The club would like to thank Ryan for his contribution to Peterhead and we wish him the best of luck going forward.”

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell said: “I gave Ryan a big cuddle at training the other night to welcome him to Arbroath.

“Then I told him to get to work. Ryan doesn’t need to be told twice to work hard because he’s that type of lad.

“He won’t hide, he’ll always come looking for the ball and he believes in his own ability. He likes to take men on and create things.

“I still remember working with him 12 years ago and he was a great player back then. Now he’s a very experienced one.

“The most important thing is Ryan really wants to be at Arbroath and has a hunger and desire to do well.

“He can play a number of positions for us – up front, wide, just off the striker or in midfield. That will give us an additional threat going forward.”

