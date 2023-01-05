Peterhead: Ryan Dow joins Arbroath on permanent deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Attacking midfielder Ryan Dow has left Peterhead to join Arbroath on a permanent deal.

The 31-year-old returned to the Blue Toon from Dunfermline in July 2022, having left Balmoor for the Pars in 2019.

The former Dundee United and Ross County player had made 18 appearances for Peterhead this season.

A Peterhead statement read: “The club wish to announce that Ryan Dow has joined Arbroath FC on a permanent deal.

“Ryan joined The Blue Toon in June 2022 and made 18 appearances for the club throughout the course of this season.

“The club would like to thank Ryan for his contribution to Peterhead and we wish him the best of luck going forward.”

Ryan Dow Arbroath FC are delighted to announce the signing of attacking midfielder Ryan Dow from Peterhead. Ryan has vast experience of the Scottish Premiership and Championship and we look forward to seeing him play for Arbroath. Welcome to the Club!https://t.co/3qprVo2bk0 pic.twitter.com/hXgeDYXZFR — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) January 5, 2023

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell said: “I gave Ryan a big cuddle at training the other night to welcome him to Arbroath.

“Then I told him to get to work. Ryan doesn’t need to be told twice to work hard because he’s that type of lad.

“He won’t hide, he’ll always come looking for the ball and he believes in his own ability. He likes to take men on and create things.

“I still remember working with him 12 years ago and he was a great player back then. Now he’s a very experienced one.

“The most important thing is Ryan really wants to be at Arbroath and has a hunger and desire to do well.

“He can play a number of positions for us – up front, wide, just off the striker or in midfield. That will give us an additional threat going forward.”