Morgyn Neill to remain at Cove Rangers following change in management

Central defender Morgyn Neill will remain with Cove Rangers for the rest of the season.

The 26-year-old had struggled for game time under Jim McIntyre, who was sacked on Tuesday a day after his side’s 6-1 defeat by Caley Thistle.

Neill was due to join Alloa on loan but the proposed move has been cancelled following the return of Paul Hartley as manager.

Neill told the club website: “I’m chuffed. It’s been a hard few months for me personally, but with the gaffer coming in I’m hoping that’s a fresh start.

“We’ve had a conversation and he told me right away that I’m in his plans. It’s a new year, and I’m hoping this is a new beginning for me.”

He added: “Anyone who knows me, knows what I’m like. I don’t leave anything out there on the pitch, I give it 100 per cent, whether that’s in training or in games.

“I beat my chest, when we score, I get a bit emotional, it means so much to me.

“When I wasn’t playing, I still felt involved, that’s why you never saw me sitting in the dugout; I was always standing outside shouting on the boys.”

Hartley is pleased to retain Neill at Balmoral Stadium.

He said: “He did really well for me in the league winning campaign, I know what he can do, and I wanted to keep hold of him, so I’m happy we were able to stop the deal from going through.

“He’s a good, solid defender, puts his body on the line, and he’s also a good communicator.

“Overall, he’s very professional, and I look forward to working with him again.”