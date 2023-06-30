Peterhead hope for good start to league season after fixtures released

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead hope for good start to league season after fixtures released

The Blue Toon will start their League Two campaign against East Fife at New Bayview on August 5.

By Callum Law
Peterhead co-managers Ryan Strachan, left, and Jordon Brown

Peterhead co-manager Ryan Strachan believes a good start to the new season is important as they look to change the mentality around the club.

After the SPFL released the fixtures for the 2023-24 season the Blue Toon discovered they will start their League Two campaign against East Fife at New Bayview on Saturday August 5.

The Buchan side’s first home fixture is the following week against Stenhousemuir, while their first league meeting with SPFL new boys Spartans is at Balmoor on matchday four on August 26.

Their first clash with north rivals Elgin City is at home on September 30.

Last term was a disappointing one for Peterhead who were relegated from League One after winning only three league games out of 36.

Since being appointed in April joint-bosses Strachan and Jordon Brown have reshaped the Blue Toon squad and are keen to shake off what happened last season.

Strachan said: “We’re putting plenty of importance on the start of the league season, although right now we’re eight or nine games away from that with the friendlies and League Cup games we’ve got to play.

“The next six weeks are all about integrating the group and making sure we’re prepared for the start of the league campaign.

“We’ve still got things to sort out, we’ve still got to work out what our best team is.

“But we’ll be ready for it when we get to the start of the league games.

“We don’t want to dwell on last season, but 40 or 50% of us are still here.

“It’s a mentality thing and something we have to get out of our minds quickly.

“This is a new group and we want to move forward quickly and not dwell on last year.”

A happy dressing room

Strachan and Brown are keen for their new squad to gel both on and off the pitch.

Peterhead are in friendly action again on Sunday when they face Banks o’ Dee at Spain Park (2pm).

Strachan added: “It can be hard to gel quickly when there’s the geographical divide, some of the boys are Glasgow-based, we’ve got one from Edinburgh and the rest of us are Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Peterhead are back in friendly action on Sunday when they face Banks o’ Dee

“We’ll have everyone there tomorrow for a wee training session before our game on Sunday, we’ll have a team meal at night and maybe get a few of the new boys up singing.

“We’ll try to do a few things to make the boys happy and part of the group. We think it’s important because if players are happy they should perform for us.

“Every successful team I’ve been involved with has had a good dressing room, a group of happy men on and off the park who have a laugh together and pull together.”

Peterhead’s 2023-24 fixture list

AUGUST

5 – East Fife (a)

12 – Stenhousemuir (h)

19 – Clyde (a)

26 – The Spartans (h)

SEPTEMBER

2 – Stranraer (a)

16 – Bonnyrigg Rose (h)

23 – Dumbarton (a)

30 – Elgin City (h)

OCTOBER

7 – Forfar Athletic (a)

21 – Stenhousemuir (a)

NOVEMBER

4 – East Fife (h)

11 – Stranraer (h)

18 – The Spartans (a)

DECEMBER

2 – Dumbarton (h)

9 – Bonnyrigg Rose (a)

16 – Clyde (h)

23 – Forfar Athletic (h)

30 – Elgin City (a)

JANUARY

6 – The Spartans (h)

13 – Stranraer (a)

20 – East Fife (a)

27 – Stenhousemuir (h)

FEBRUARY

3 – Clyde (a)

10 – Bonnyrigg Rose (h)

17 – Forfar Athletic (a)

24 – Elgin City (h)

MARCH

2 – Dumbarton (a)

9 – Stranraer (h)

16 – East Fife (h)

23 – Stenhousemuir (a)

30 – Clyde (h)

APRIL
6 – Bonnyrigg Rose (a)

13 – Forfar Athletic (h)

20 – Elgin City (a)

27 – The Sparans (a)

MAY

4 – Dumbarton (h)

