Peterhead sign former Aberdeen academy player Arran Smith

Peterhead have announced the signing of 16-year-old former Aberdeen midfielder Arran Smith.

The ex-Dons youth player, who is from the Blue Toon, has signed a three-year contract to become the Balmoor outfit’s latest summer addition.

Co-player-manager Jordon Brown says Smith “has not looked out of place” in pre-season friendlies against Highland League sides Buckie Thistle and Banks o’ Dee in recent days, impressing Brown and co-boss Ryan Strachan with his “attitude and desire”.

Brown said: “We are delighted Arran has chosen to sign for Peterhead as there was competition from SPFL and HL clubs and we feel it is a hugely important one that emphasises we are looking to secure the best local talent even at the age of 16.”

He added: “We are excited to help and be a part of his progression over the next few years and will ensure he is given the correct platforms along the way to do this.”

Peterhead’s recently-appointed co-bosses are rebuilding their squad ahead of the new season and following the club’s relegation from League One to League Two.

Smith joins Blessing Oluyemi, Jordan Armstrong, Conner Duthie, Aaron Reid, Robert Ward, Scott Ross, Kieran Shanks, Kieran Gibbons and Joe McKee in signing on at the Buchan outfit ahead of the new campaign.