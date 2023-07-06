Peterhead sign former Aberdeen academy player Arran Smith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead sign former Aberdeen academy player Arran Smith

Co-player-boss Jordon Brown thinks the signing shows the Blue Toon's commitment to securing the best young, local talent.

By Ryan Cryle
Peterhead signing Arran Smith. Image: Peterhead FC.
Peterhead signing Arran Smith. Image: Peterhead FC.

Peterhead have announced the signing of 16-year-old former Aberdeen midfielder Arran Smith.

The ex-Dons youth player, who is from the Blue Toon, has signed a three-year contract to become the Balmoor outfit’s latest summer addition.

Co-player-manager Jordon Brown says Smith “has not looked out of place” in pre-season friendlies against Highland League sides Buckie Thistle and Banks o’ Dee in recent days, impressing Brown and co-boss Ryan Strachan with his “attitude and desire”.

Brown said: “We are delighted Arran has chosen to sign for Peterhead as there was competition from SPFL and HL clubs and we feel it is a hugely important one that emphasises we are looking to secure the best local talent even at the age of 16.”

He added: “We are excited to help and be a part of his progression over the next few years and will ensure he is given the correct platforms along the way to do this.”

Peterhead’s recently-appointed co-bosses are rebuilding their squad ahead of the new season and following the club’s relegation from League One to League Two.

Smith joins Blessing Oluyemi, Jordan Armstrong, Conner Duthie, Aaron Reid, Robert Ward, Scott Ross, Kieran Shanks, Kieran Gibbons and Joe McKee in signing on at the Buchan outfit ahead of the new campaign.

