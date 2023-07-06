‘It’s ripped the heart out of the harbour’: Sadness as Cruden Bay beauty spot is paved over for new cafe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It’s ripped the heart out of the harbour’: Sadness as Cruden Bay beauty spot is paved over for new cafe

Concerns have also been raised about the removal of historic drying poles.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Historic salmon drying poles have been removed to make way for a new cafe. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Historic salmon drying poles have been removed to make way for a new cafe. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Cruden Bay residents have voiced their dismay as construction workers start work on a new cafe at Port Erroll Harbour.

Fencing around the site went up earlier this week while a digger arrived shortly afterwards to tear down parts of a historic drying green.

This marks the first phase of works for the new Harbour Dunes Cafe, which was given the go-ahead despite protests last year.

The controversial proposal was narrowly approved by councillors following a tense vote.

What has happened at the Port Erroll site?

In a matter of days, builders have already set out the car park area.

The next phase will see the cafe foundations put in place.

Construction workers arrived at the Cruden Bay site earlier this week. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Once this is done, the eatery’s main cabins will be installed.

The cafe is expected to have a v-shaped layout and will be constructed from shipping containers, steel and timber cladding.

Work on the Port Erroll Harbour site is expected to finish in October.

‘It’s ripped the heart out of the harbour’

But one Cruden Bay resident said she was “absolutely horrified” and “speechless” to see construction begin.

Elizabeth Oates told us: “We are all amazed this is going ahead as it is in a conservation area, we can’t understand why this is happening.

“People have been going down there in absolute total amazement because I don’t think anyone expected it to be right in front of the house as it is.

“It seems to be that now it’s there and it’s gone through planning, there’s not much that anyone can do.

“I find that absolutely horrifying really.”

Work is ongoing next to Port Erroll Harbour. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

However she noted that locals shouldn’t be too surprised about the work as it had been on the cards for the past year.

She added: “I’ve lived here a long time and as far as I’m concerned, it’s ripped the heart out of the harbour.”

Residents questioned location of new Cruden Bay cafe

Elizabeth is a member of the Port Erroll Heritage Group.

But while she said the group weren’t against the cafe, members just wished it could have been located somewhere else.

“It hasn’t enhanced the place, whereas a small cafe on the hardstanding would have been absolutely welcome, we wouldn’t have objected to that whatsover,” she said.

Workers have already set out the car park area for the new cafe. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

‘The harbour has been neglected’

As part of the initial cafe plans, it was agreed that the Port Erroll Harbour Trust would lease land to the cafe operators.

The deal meant that money could be spent on carrying out vital repair works to the small port.

However Elizabeth isn’t convinced that is the case.

As it was – councillors attended the site last year before making a final decision on the cafe applicaton. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

She explained: “Nothing has been mentioned about the harbour wall repairs, fishermen still use it today.

“The harbour has been neglected.

“They say it will bring jobs and revenue, but they won’t say where the revenue is going.”

The harbour trust was recently awarded cash from Aberdeenshire Council to help fund a study that will identify any work needed to protect the port from further damage.

Worries about Cruden Bay conservation area

The construction work has also led to fears the historic drying green would be destroyed forever.

The site in question has been part of Port Erroll’s history for many years.

The historic drying green sits next to Port Errol Harbour. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

It was gifted to local fishermen who would use the iconic poles to hang up their salmon drying nets.

Members of the Heritage Group originally thought that just three of the poles would be coming down, but they have realised more have been removed.

Port Erroll Harbour Trust will lease land to the cafe operators, meaning cash can be spent on vital repair work to the harbour. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

They had initially voiced a desire to refurbish the net poles or use them to create benches for use at the harbour.

Elizabeth added: “The conservation area stretches from the corner of Main Street right the way down to the harbour.

“In my opinion, they may as well come and take that sign down now because it means nothing to the village anymore.”

The Port Erroll Harbour Trust has been contacted for comment.

CONFIRMED: Council approves plans for new cafe that will ‘destroy’ historic drying green at Cruden Bay

