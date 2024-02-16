Flynn Duffy keen to make most of second loan spell with Peterhead as defender sets sights on promotion

Peterhead defender Flynn Duffy is keen to make the most of his second loan spell at Balmoor after returning to the club in January.

The 20-year-old joined the Blue Toon, who travel to face Forfar in League Two on Saturday, on loan from Championship side Dundee United last month.

It is Duffy’s second loan spell at Peterhead, having spent the 2021-22 season with the club when he made 29 appearances in all competitions.

Duffy, who has made five senior appearances for his parent club and was on the bench 13 times in the Championship this season, has featured three times since returning to the Blue Toon.

Going out on loan until the end of the season, Duffy says, is an opportunity to continue his development.

His Dundee United contract runs out this summer and Duffy says he is yet to have a conversation about an extension – but is focused on the rest of the season with Peterhead.

He said: “There had been some conversations around September time about me going out on loan, but the club felt it was right for me to stay.

“They felt they were a bit light at left-back and the right thing to do was to keep me, but as they started to go on a winning streak their defence was strong and looking good.

“It didn’t look likely that they were going to change their defence and the guy in front of me, Scott McMann, was playing well. He is a robust player and he isn’t injured a lot.

“I had a discussion with the manager Jim Goodwin and he pretty much said that they wanted to get games for me and get me out on loan.

“I quickly understood that and ever since I was preparing to make sure I was sharp and as fit as possible.

“Regardless if I was staying at Dundee United or going out on loan, I always want to impress in training and whenever I get minutes.

“My mentality hasn’t changed. It is just about continuing my development and making sure that I am in top physical shape, so then I was raring to go when I got sent out on loan.”

Duffy eyes promotion from League Two with Peterhead

Returning to Peterhead was not a difficult decision for Duffy, as he said: “I know the club very well.

“I still know a few of the players from when I was here last time, so it has been very easy for me to settle in.

“I had to be a bit patient (for the move to go through) and I actually thought about messaging (co-manager) Jordon Brown about seeing if they were interested in a loan because I knew they were looking for a left-sided player.

“When things started to materialise I knew that Peterhead was the right place for me to go.

“The club are in a promising position in the league and I quite fancy the chance of adding another promotion to my CV – and that is what I am aiming for this season.”

The promotion Duffy is alluding to is when he won the League Two title after spending the second half of last season on loan at Stirling Albion.

Promotion from League Two is not a far-fetched ambition, with the Blue Toon currently sitting second – 16 points behind leaders Stenhousemuir and three clear of third-placed Spartans.

Duffy said: “We are just taking each game as they come at the moment and Saturday at Forfar is the next one.

“We’ve got a chance to go a wee bit more clear in second, so we’re focusing on that and not getting too ahead of ourselves because there is still a long way to go.

“But, the boys are confident. In our last game against Clyde we had to dig out a result and as well against East Fife, we showed character and resilience to get points on the board.

“We’re looking to go out and get the the three points on Saturday and gain momentum.

“I think it is important for us to go on a good run before the run-in to the end of the season.”