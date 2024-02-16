Flynn Duffy keen to make most of second loan spell with Peterhead as defender sets sights on promotion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Flynn Duffy keen to make most of second loan spell with Peterhead as defender sets sights on promotion

The 20-year-old joined the Blue Toon on loan from Championship side Dundee United last month.

By Sophie Goodwin
On-loan Dundee United defender Flynn Duffy in action for Peterhead in League Two.
On-loan Dundee United defender Flynn Duffy in action for Peterhead in League Two. Image: Duncan Brown.

Peterhead defender Flynn Duffy is keen to make the most of his second loan spell at Balmoor after returning to the club in January.

The 20-year-old joined the Blue Toon, who travel to face Forfar in League Two on Saturday, on loan from Championship side Dundee United last month.

It is Duffy’s second loan spell at Peterhead, having spent the 2021-22 season with the club when he made 29 appearances in all competitions.

Duffy, who has made five senior appearances for his parent club and was on the bench 13 times in the Championship this season, has featured three times since returning to the Blue Toon.

Going out on loan until the end of the season, Duffy says, is an opportunity to continue his development.

His Dundee United contract runs out this summer and Duffy says he is yet to have a conversation about an extension – but is focused on the rest of the season with Peterhead.

He said: “There had been some conversations around September time about me going out on loan, but the club felt it was right for me to stay.

“They felt they were a bit light at left-back and the right thing to do was to keep me, but as they started to go on a winning streak their defence was strong and looking good.

Dundee United defender Flynn Duffy.
Flynn Duffy, who is on loan at Peterhead,  in action for Dundee United at Tannadice. Image: Shutterstock.

“It didn’t look likely that they were going to change their defence and the guy in front of me, Scott McMann, was playing well. He is a robust player and he isn’t injured a lot.

“I had a discussion with the manager Jim Goodwin and he pretty much said that they wanted to get games for me and get me out on loan.

“I quickly understood that and ever since I was preparing to make sure I was sharp and as fit as possible.

“Regardless if I was staying at Dundee United or going out on loan, I always want to impress in training and whenever I get minutes.

“My mentality hasn’t changed. It is just about continuing my development and making sure that I am in top physical shape, so then I was raring to go when I got sent out on loan.”

Duffy eyes promotion from League Two with Peterhead

Returning to Peterhead was not a difficult decision for Duffy, as he said: “I know the club very well.

“I  still know a few of the players from when I was here last time, so it has been very easy for me to settle in.

“I had to be a bit patient (for the move to go through) and I actually thought about messaging (co-manager) Jordon Brown about seeing if they were interested in a loan because I knew they were looking for a left-sided player.

“When things started to materialise I knew that Peterhead was the right place for me to go.

“The club are in a promising position in the league and I quite fancy the chance of adding another promotion to my CV – and that is what I am aiming for this season.”

Flynn Duffy in action during a loan spell at Peterhead in 2022.
Flynn Duffy in action during his previous loan spell at Peterhead in 2022. Image: Duncan Brown.

The promotion Duffy is alluding to is when he won the League Two title after spending the second half of last season on loan at Stirling Albion.

Promotion from League Two is not a far-fetched ambition, with the Blue Toon currently sitting second – 16 points behind leaders Stenhousemuir and three clear of third-placed Spartans.

Duffy said: “We are just taking each game as they come at the moment and Saturday at Forfar is the next one.

“We’ve got a chance to go a wee bit more clear in second, so we’re focusing on that and not getting too ahead of ourselves because there is still a long way to go.

“But, the boys are confident. In our last game against Clyde we had to dig out a result and as well against East Fife, we showed character and resilience to get points on the board.

“We’re looking to go out and get the the three points on Saturday and gain momentum.

“I think it is important for us to go on a good run before the run-in to the end of the season.”

More from Peterhead FC

Peterhead's Rory McAllister celebrates his equaliser from the penalty spot. Image: Duncan Brown.
Cove and Peterhead earn a share of the spoils; Elgin City produce dominant display
Caleb Goldie in action for Peterhead.
Caleb Goldie embracing life post-Celtic as young defender talks up time at Peterhead so…
Peterhead's Hamish Ritchie celebrates his winning goal against Stenhousemuir. Image: Duncan Brown.
Hamish Ritchie at the double as Peterhead end Stenhousemuir's 12-game winning run
Peterhead captain Jason Brown
Injury blow for Peterhead captain Jason Brown
Peterhead's Scott Ross celebrates his equaliser against East Fife. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead co-manager hails fighting spirit after Blue Toon salvage a point against East Fife
Peterhead's Scott Ross clears from Stranraer's Tom Orr. Image: Duncan Brown.
Scott Ross: Peterhead injury crisis is worst of my career
Peterhead's Scott Ross clears from Stranraer's Tom Orr. Image: Duncan Brown.
Absentee list mounts following Peterhead loss at Stranraer
Falkirk's Gary Oliver scores to make it 4-0 against Cove Rangers in midweek. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: SPFL deserve praise for lower leagues boost, plus Championship, League One and…
CINCH LEAGUIE 2 PETERHEAD V DUMBARTON PETERHEAD'S RORY MCALLISTER CELEBRATES HIS SECOND GOAL OF THE EVENING
Peterhead striker Rory McAllister targets winning run after Dumbarton victory
CINCH LEAGUIE 2 PETERHEAD V DUMBARTON PETERHEAD'S RORY MCALLISTER CELEBRATES HIS SECOND GOAL OF THE EVENING
Peterhead co-boss Ryan Strachan hails players' resolve after Balmoor late show

Conversation