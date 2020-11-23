Stuart Kettlewell says Ross County ’need to look at themselves in the mirror and realise they have come up seriously short’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

For 82 minutes the Staggies played against a Kilmarnock side reduced to 10 men following Stuart Findlay’s red card, but they simply could not make it count.

Manager Stuart Kettlewell described it as one of the low points in 12 years with the Dingwall club and gave a damning assessment of his side’s display.

Within six minutes of Findlay’s dismissal for a last-man trip on Ross Stewart, Killie surged in front. The simplicity of the opening goal was dispiriting for Kettlewell. Stewart’s clearance found Mitch Pinnock and the winger picked out the unmarked Eamonn Brophy, who guided a header beyond Ross Doohan.

Tom Grivosti provided some hope amid the intermittent X-rated screams and shouts from the sidelines with an equaliser three minutes before half-time.

© SNS Group

On-loan Rangers midfielder Stephen Kelly and Charlie Lakin worked a short corner routine with the former floating in an excellent ball for the Liverpool-born defender to nod home.

Although County had more than enough possession to push home their numerical advantage, they lacked aggression and failed to up the tempo when it mattered most.

Tier four restrictions again prevented any supporters from being in attendance, but most Staggies fans will be glad they did not make the 400-mile round trip to a dreich Rugby Park.

To make things worse, Grivosti limped off with a hamstring problem 10 minutes after the break and County somehow found themselves behind on 68 minutes.

Nicke Kabamba powered beyond Alex Iacovitti and sent in a low cross. Coll Donaldson made faint contact with Pinnock and referee Colin Steven quickly pointed to the spot.

Kabamba converted and, although County went close through Stewart’s close-range effort, Lakin’s searing drive and replacement Jermaine Hylton, they failed to restore parity.

Killie substitute Chris Burke compounded a dismal afternoon when he found ample space to turn inside Iacovitti and lash into the top corner three minutes into added on time.

© SNS Group

Kettlewell said: “It was unacceptable. We lacked spirit and lacked heart and everything I am against in football.

“We probably had a false dawn when we go level at one each, but in truth we were not great in the first half, especially when Kilmarnock went down to 10 men.

“The way we started the second half is poor, it is not good enough. I didn’t think we laid a glove on Kilmarnock.”

Midfielder Jordan Tillson had to be replaced midway through the first half and, with Grivosti, joins attacker Oli Shaw as injury doubts for the trip to Celtic in the second round of the League Cup on Saturday.

Kettlewell added: “The players need to look at themselves in the mirror and realise they have come up seriously short.

“But I am not going to mask over it. I know we all want to come away with excuses and say everything will be OK – it is a massive missed opportunity.

“We only add to our problems, we add to pressure from myself, for the players and for the coaching staff.

“In the coming weeks we play against Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen and Hibs. It is a tough run.”