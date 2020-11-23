Elgin City boss Gavin Price says tight League Two win at Stirling was built on ‘100% attitude’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Elgin boss Gavin Price was delighted with the character shown by his men as they ground out a 2-1 victory at Forthbank on Saturday afternoon to propel themselves up to second in the table.

The game will not go down as a classic, but that was of little concern to Price.

The delighted Elgin boss said: “I don’t think there was an awful lot in the game.

“Getting ahead in fixtures with Stirling Albion is very important. They are a good side, and they are a stubborn side if they get a lead.

“We made a terrible start to the second half, but again we have come up with the goods and I am delighted for Aiden Sopel, who scored the goal.

“He has developed well and works so hard on his game. It was a fantastic second goal and I’m really pleased.

“Whether or not we deserved the victory I don’t know, but we gave everything and that’s what I have said to them at the end.

“We have played better in games and lost. It is a good trait to have and they were fighting for each other out there today and that’s what we need to do every week.

“They were 100% on attitude and maybe 65 or 70% on what they can do footballing wise and that is probably a fair summary.”

The game was a tight affair throughout with chances at a premium and it took till the 37th minute for the first shot on target from either side.

There was a gilt-edged chance for City to take the lead when Jack Leitch was adjudged to have handled in the box.

Russell Dingwall stepped up, but his spot-kick down the middle was parried away.

Dingwall would make amends immediately, though, as from the resulting corner he whipped a tremendous ball on to the head of Stephen Bronsky, who nodded in at the near post.

The second half began in the worst possible way for Elgin as the home men were level two minutes after the restart.

A cross from the right by Kurtis Roberts somehow managed to evade everyone and looped into the net.

The determination that Price has instilled in his men was there for all to see, though, as just four minutes later they had the lead back.

Josh Peters’ cross from the right found Sopel unmarked and the youngster did everything right by heading the ball down into the ground and up into the net.

The expected Albion onslaught never materialised, with only an Andy Ryan effort that crashed off the bar from 15 yards threatening Elgin’s lead, and the visitors marshalled the remainder of the game well to bag the points.