Ross County stun Celtic with 2-0 victory at Parkhead to end Hoops’ long unbeaten cup record

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ross County claimed a memorable 2-0 victory over Celtic at Parkhead to advance to the quarter-finals of the Betfred Cup.

County, who had failed to win against Premiership opposition since September 19, triumphed to end Celtic’s run of 35 domestic cup victories.

Ross Stewart’s first half penalty was followed up by Alex Iacovitti’s late second goal, with a result which piles further pressure on Celtic manager Neil Lennon.

County were forced to make four changes from the side which went down 3-1 to Kilmarnock the previous weekend. On-loan Celtic goalkeeper Ross Doohan was ineligible to face his parent side, with Tom Grivosti, and Regan Charles-Cook not fit enough to feature while Jordan Tillson was left on the bench. Skipper Iain Vigurs, Ross Laidlaw, Keith Watson and Callum Morris were drafted in.

Celtic had won just two of their previous nine matches in all competitions but they were first to threaten on four minutes, with his low strike comfortably gathered by Laidlaw.

County threatened for the first time on 10 minutes when Harry Paton rifled an effort into the side netting after being played through by Ross Stewart’s flick on, however the visitors were dealt a blow three minutes later when Charlie Lakin limped off to be replaced by Tillson.

Celtic’s attempts were limited, with Odsonne Edouard seeing a free-kick well parried by Laidlaw, while Tom Rogic sent a strike just wide following a corner.

© SNS Group

The Staggies were handed the perfect chance to take the lead on 39 minutes, after Josh Reid’s driving run down the left led to a low cross from which Stewart was bundled over by Christopher Julien at the near post.

Stewart composed himself to take the spot kick, and coolly sent Vasilis Barkas the wrong way from 12 yards.

It’s Ross Stewart for @RossCounty! 🔵 Celtic give away a penalty and the visitors take full advantage 👀 pic.twitter.com/H3eDqtZPKO — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) November 29, 2020

“>

The goal gave the Dingwall men a welcome half-time advantage, although the Hoops survived a scare moments after their opener when Tom Rogic’s flick released Albian Ajeti through on goal, with his effort coming back off the inside of Laidlaw’s left hand post.

County continued to stand firm as Celtic pushed for a leveller in the opening stages of the second half, with Diego Laxalt flashing an effort over the bar before Kristoffer Ajer saw a low strike blocked by the feet of Laidlaw.

Celtic rang the changes midway through the second half and they spurned a fine chance on 69 minutes when Mohamed Elyounoussi nodded wide after being picked out by Rogic’s delivery.

The home side continued to push, with Edouard sending a powerful shot over the bar on the turn following Elyounoussi’s knockdown.

© SNS Group

The Staggies made sure of the victory six minutes from time however, when Iain Vigurs’ corner was flicked on by Coll Donaldson at the near post to set up Iacovitti to power home a free header.